EverTrue Affiliation Expands Opportunities for Older Adults in Missouri

Added communities, programs and services in St. Louis will serve the growing older adult population through the organization's nonprofit mission: Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverTrue, a nonprofit, faith-based leader in aging services, announced the official close of its affiliation with St. Andrew's Resources for Seniors System (St. Andrew's). The affiliation expands EverTrue's ability to serve older adults across the St. Louis region by broadening access to high-quality housing, home-based care and supportive services rooted in its mission: Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest.

Since the initial announcement on November 19, EverTrue leaders have been working closely with the teams and communities joining the organization.

"We have been incredibly pleased by the strong mission and purpose alignment we've experienced as we navigated the details of the affiliation," said Adam Marles, president and CEO of EverTrue. "That alignment has laid a solid foundation for a smooth integration and a unified culture of service."

Growing Need for Aging Services in St. Louis

"National aging trends show that St. Louis will experience a 30% to 40% increase in adults aged 62 and older over the next decade," Marles shared. "This affiliation strengthens our capacity to meet that demand. I'm especially excited about our ability to now serve more than 1,000 Affordable Housing residents and increase access to EverTrue Anywhere Care — our home-based care services — which will be enhanced by incorporating St. Andrew's programs and philanthropic activities."

What's New Now That the Affiliation Is Complete

With the affiliation officially finalized, EverTrue is now focused on celebrating and integrating the communities and service lines through events that bring together team members and residents. As part of the integration process, the organization will pursue master planning to evaluate community needs and identify long-term investments for physical assets, services and team members.

"As a nonprofit provider, we reinvest directly into our communities," Marles said. "We look forward to incorporating the needs of these new communities into our future planning to ensure we continue to offer innovative, mission-driven care."

EverTrue will also begin expanding its trademarked Still You® Memory Support philosophy across the newly affiliated communities and service lines and evaluate where its EverTrue Anywhere Care home-based services can support residents and the broader community.

Expanded Scale and Services

With this expansion, EverTrue now operates:

14 Life Plan Communities across three states

One 55+ Independent Living Community

15 Affordable Housing Communities

Eight EverTrue Anywhere Care (home-based) service lines

Multiple philanthropic programs supporting community wellbeing

Economic Impact

The affiliation brings more than 425 team members into the EverTrue organization, contributing to an estimated $48 million economic impact that supports workforce stability and community strength across St. Louis and Missouri.

Looking Ahead: Growth Through Investment, Partnership and Collaboration

Marles noted that this affiliation reflects EverTrue's broader growth strategy.

"Our continued growth — through thoughtful investment, partnership, and collaboration — allows us to expand our mission and ensure older adults have access to the services and support they need to live life to the fullest."

