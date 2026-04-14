EverTrue Recognized with 33 "Best" Awards from U.S. News & World Report

As a leader in aging services, EverTrue communities continue to elevate life plan communities

to support older adults looking for connection and care

ST. LOUIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EverTrue, a leading aging services provider, received 33 "Best" ratings in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living awards for 10 of our Life Plan Communities, an increase from 26 awards in 2025. These awards are driven from resident and family members surveys and then compared nationally to determine the recognition.

Of the 10 EverTrue communities that earned top honors, all secured two or more of one of the four types of services evaluated – Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support and Continuing Care Retirement Community, otherwise described as a Life Plan Community,

In addition, the 10 EverTrue communities were honored for 43 "accolades" in one or more categories, covering diverse topics like Caregiving, Management & Staff, Food & Dining, Activities & Enrichment or Feels Like Home for every type of service level.

"These awards are a direct reflection of the commitment of EverTrue team members and their collaboration with residents to build communities focused on not only physical wellness, but also emotional, mental and spiritual well-being," said Adam Marles, EverTrue President & CEO. "Our Life According to YOU model merges expertise and innovation with world-class services and care to tailor to the diverse needs and requests of our residents. With the foundation of our faith-based nonprofit mission, this recognition shows that EverTrue is providing the community people both want and need as they age well with us."

Residents shared in the surveys that the EverTrue communities offer what they need to live with joy and purpose.

"Moving to EverTrue Breeze Park was the best decision we could have made," shared Alice Petty, a resident of more than 6 years, in the survey. "We have no regrets after 6 years. Kind and caring staff are always available to help in all areas. It was especially helpful with transition for my husband to the Care Center when it was needed."

New EverTrue Lutheran Hillside Village resident Thomas Sleight shared in his survey, "At EverTrue Lutheran Hillside Village, we no longer have property maintenance, meal preparation or housekeeping to contend with. It is a welcoming and friendly community where we have daily social interactions with other residents and team members. We also have peace of mind knowing that if we ever need higher levels of care, it will be available to us."

Of the 10 EverTrue communities that secured recognition, eight of the communities have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the past three years; five were recognized with all four awards two years in a row.

EverTrue Breeze Park — Weldon Spring, Missouri

EverTrue Concordia Village — Springfield, Illinois

EverTrue Laclede Groves — Webster Groves, Missouri

EverTrue Lutheran Hillside Village — Peoria, Illinois

EverTrue Meridian Village — Glen Carbon, Illinois

EverTrue Cumberland Crossing – Carlisle, Pennsylvania

EverTrue Lenoir Woods — Columbia, Missouri

EverTrue Mason Pointe — Town and Country, Missouri

EverTrue Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village – Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Meramec Bluffs — Ballwin, Missouri

Using data from nearly 440,000 consumer experience surveys, U.S. News evaluated 3,800 participating communities to determine which met the criteria for Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care/Support and Best Continuing Care Community. Less than 2,000 communities received rankings.

About EverTrue

EverTrue, headquartered in St. Louis, is the 11th largest nonprofit provider of aging services in the United States, offering a full spectrum of options for older adults. With a commitment to excellence and compassionate care, EverTrue empowers individuals to live life according to their own terms, embracing wellness of mind, body and spirit. From Life Plan Communities to Affordable Housing and Anywhere Care, EverTrue creates environments, programs and services to fulfill its mission of Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest.

About the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings

Best Senior Living is an example of U.S. News's "data journalism" – in-depth analyses of extensive data that help people make important decisions. The 2026 ratings are based on consumer-satisfaction data derived from surveys of nearly 440,000 residents of senior-living communities and their family members. For more information about U.S. News Best Senior Living, please see our explainer page, What Is a U.S. News Best Senior Living Community?

SOURCE EverTrue