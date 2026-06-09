Every Conversation Creates Work, Quo's New Tasks Feature Makes Sure It Gets Done

Quo launches Tasks, giving small business teams a way to capture, assign, and track follow-up work that too often gets lost in customer conversations.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quo, an AI-powered phone system for small businesses, has announced the launch of Tasks, a new capability that helps the more than 90,000 small businesses on its platform turn customer conversations into completed work. Built into Quo's AI-powered business phone system, Tasks lets teams create, assign, and track follow-up work directly inside the call or message where it originated — so nothing has to be reconstructed, and nothing gets left to memory.

Turn any call, text, or voicemail into a task in seconds, with every task automatically linked to the conversation it came from, so context is never lost. Assign every task a clear owner and due date so handoffs come with the full conversation context.

Every customer call, text, or voicemail creates work — sending a quote, making a callback, answering a question. For small business owners juggling many jobs at once, that work doesn't always make it onto a to-do list, and when it does, it's rarely connected to the conversation that created it.

"Small business owners don't lose customers because they stop caring; they lose them because the follow-up that was supposed to happen didn't," said Mahyar Raissi, co-founder and CEO of Quo. "The problem isn't effort; it's that the work gets separated from the conversation that created it. Someone calls about a quote and by the time anyone circles back, they're digging through call notes trying to piece together what was discussed and what needs to happen next. Tasks changes that architecture. Small businesses can create and assign work directly inside the call or message thread, with the full conversation right there. Quo then surfaces work that was discussed but never logged, so at the end of the day, teams are reviewing a list, not building one from scratch."

Tasks In Context

Tasks are designed to be simple by intent: a title, an owner, a due date, and a status. There are no workflow builders or additional software to manage. Each task is created inside the specific call or message thread where the work came from, giving anyone who picks it up the full context they need without having to search for it.

Each inbox also includes a dedicated Tasks view that consolidates work across all conversations in one place, sortable by contact, owner, or due date — giving individual team members clarity on their workload and giving managers visibility into what's pending.

This need is consistent across industries common in many industries. A sales rep finishes a call with a prospect who wants a revised quote, and then logs and assigns it in Tasks before the next call. A home services owner gets a callback request from an unhappy customer, and then records it in Tasks so no one has to piece together a to-do list at the end of the day. In a law office, if a client mentions that documents are still needed, a team member can log the request in Tasks so nothing is missed before the work moves forward.

"Tasks is incredibly helpful for our team and has changed how we work," said PJ McGeary, owner of Arbor Trail Cleaning Co. "We handle 20–30 cleaning leads a day and no longer need a separate app to manage our follow-up reminders — it's all in one place now."

Tasks is now available to all Quo customers. To learn more, please visit: http://quo.com/product/task-management.

About Quo

Quo is the next-generation phone system to engage customers, collaborate with your team, and scale your reach with AI — without losing the personal touch. It brings your calls, texts, and customer info all into a single place that works across your team and devices, so your team stays in sync and never misses a customer. Effortlessly scale your customer operations by managing and categorizing calls and conversations, allowing teammates to get context of any contact in a single glance, creating personal and helpful interactions every time. Rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2, Quo is trusted by over 90,000 businesses, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more visit www.quo.com.

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