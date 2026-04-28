From Business Phone to a Fully-Staffed Front Office; Quo Puts the Power of Anthropic's Claude to Work on Behalf of Small Businesses

Quo becomes the first communications platform officially listed in Anthropic's Claude Connectors Directory; gives business owners invaluable customer intelligence to grow their business.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quo, formerly known as OpenPhone, is officially listed as a connector in Anthropic's Claude Connectors Directory, becoming the first business communications platform to earn that notable status. As the phone system that helps develop personal customer relationships at scale, Quo understands that every customer conversation sets work in motion—and turning that work into valuable data for business growth is what matters most.

Every customer interaction holds highly valuable business intelligence, but for small business owners juggling multiple roles, finding the time to dig through them manually just isn't realistic. Quo already delivers AI-powered call capture for its over 90,000 customers; now, by connecting to Claude's native interface, Quo can surface the patterns and insights that show what's working — and what's not. The result is an uplevel in everyday business decisions and operations, simply with the power of a single click and zero friction to get there.

"We are continually expanding how much value our customers derive and deliver from every customer interaction — on the phone or in text," said Mahyar Raissi, co-founder and CEO of Quo. "People are getting used to having every answer at their fingertips with new AI tools, and we put that power safely in their hands at the business level. We pride ourselves on putting the best innovations from Silicon Valley into the hands of small businesses, without them having to follow trends or develop technical skills."

The Power of Customer Conversation Intelligence

By connecting Quo to the Claude Connectors Directory via its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, customers can immediately start digging into patterns and trends hidden across calls, texts, and communications data and connect CRMs, calendars, email, and more to deliver actionable analysis. The result is unrivaled conversation intelligence where fast, informed decisions matter most.

A few examples of what that could look like in practice:

Sales : Ask what prospects say before going dark, see what might be getting in the way of closing deals, adjust offers or scripts, then quickly check back in on conversions.

: Ask what prospects say before going dark, see what might be getting in the way of closing deals, adjust offers or scripts, then quickly check back in on conversions. Franchises : Determine which locations have negative feedback and what customers complain about for an instant view of problem clusters to target coaching or fixes.

: Determine which locations have negative feedback and what customers complain about for an instant view of problem clusters to target coaching or fixes. Home Service : A simple question on what issues arise after a job uncovers gaps in communication or quality, so providers can tighten post-service follow-up.

: A simple question on what issues arise after a job uncovers gaps in communication or quality, so providers can tighten post-service follow-up. Legal Services: If new clients are slow to engage, querying intake calls may help the firm uncover exactly where prospects feel lost to help clarify processes and next steps.

"Every small business owner is obsessed with what our customers think, what they need, what they love and where we can do better — but keeping track of all that is impossible once you're too big or busy to manage every interaction yourself," said Jacques Bastien, Co-Founder of Chery Maids. "Quo already makes it possible to keep up with the higher volume of customer interactions that comes with growth, and is now delivering invaluable insights in seconds, complete with real quotes from actual customer conversations. That is gold."

The way businesses access data and evaluate customer success is changing. AI assistants are increasingly becoming the primary interface through which teams surface insights, make decisions, and serve customers. For small businesses, that shift is only just beginning, and Quo is facilitating that future.

Like all of Quo's technology, Claude only ever sees what a business owner chooses to share with it — nothing more than what's needed to actually be useful to a business. And on the security side, everything from encrypted messaging to HIPAA compliance and SOC 2 Type II certification is already built in. More information about Quo's security policies can be found at: https://www.quo.com/security.

The Claude connector can be found on Claude Connectors Directory. MCP is an open standard created by Anthropic that allows companies and business applications to securely tap into the capabilities of AI assistants, like Claude. To learn more about Quo's MCP server and the LLMs it may be used in, visit https://claude.com/connectors/quo.

About Quo

Quo is the phone system that helps you build personal customer relationships at scale. It brings your calls, texts and customer info all into a single place that works across your team and devices, so your team stays in sync and never misses a customer. Effortlessly scale your customer operations by managing and categorizing calls and conversations, allowing teammates to get context of any contact in a single glance, creating personal and helpful interactions every time. Rated #1 in customer satisfaction on G2, Quo is trusted by over 90,000 businesses, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more visit www.quo.com.

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