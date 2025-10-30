Every Pick Protects: TENA and the Philadelphia Eagles Join Forces for Men's Health

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TENA, a global leader in incontinence care, is announcing its partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles. The partnership represents a major step in breaking down barriers and sparking conversations around men's incontinence care.

For the millions of men living with incontinence, silence often surrounds a condition that deserves recognition, support, and solutions. TENA is committed to bringing awareness to male incontinence and empowering men to take control of their health with confidence. This new collaboration with the Eagles provides an engaging platform to help men who suffer from incontinence feel supported and respected.

The partnership will also include a season-long campaign – Every Pick Protects. For every interception made by the Eagles during the regular season, TENA will donate $2,500 worth of Men's products to a local charity (up to $25,000 of products in total.). This initiative underscores the brand's belief that awareness must be paired with action, driving real impact for communities in need.

"Our mission has always been about more than products. It's about empowering people to live confidently, without shame or limitation," said Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America. "Partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles for the Every Pick Protects campaign gives us an incredible opportunity to start important conversations, reach men where they are, and support the communities we serve. Together, we're redefining what it means to care for men's health."

"We are proud to team up with TENA to promote and advocate for men's health in communities across the Greater Philadelphia region," said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. "This exciting new partnership has enabled us to provide TENA resources for those in need through the 'Every Pick Protects' program. We are thrilled that this year's campaign will support the mission of TENA and serve the Philadelphia area and beyond."

TENA's Every Pick Protects campaign will extend throughout the Eagles 2025 season, symbolizing a shared commitment to strength, resilience, and community.

About TENA

TENA is a brand of Essity. With over 50 years of experience, TENA is a leading incontinence care brand. We offer a full range of absorbent products and services, with sustainable solutions that are tailored to the needs of individuals, their families, and healthcare professionals. With the TENA brand, Essity is at the forefront of developing products and services that help improve dignity and the quality of people's lives.

About Essity

Essity is a leading global hygiene and health company. Every day, our products, solutions and services are used by a billion people around the world. Our purpose is to break barriers to well-being for the benefit of consumers, patients, caregivers, customers and society. Sales are conducted in approximately 150 countries under the leading global brands TENA® and Tork, and other strong brands such as Actimove, Cutimed, JOBST, Knix, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Lotus, Modibodi, Nosotras, Saba, Tempo, TOM Organic and Zewa. In 2024, Essity had net sales of approximately $14B and employed 36,000 people. The company's headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden, and Essity is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535031/5590283/TENA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE TENA