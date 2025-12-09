REVEALED: SKINCARE WOMEN NEGLECT DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON, NEW RESEARCH FROM TENA

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches and Americans prepare for weeks of holiday parties, colder weather and gift-shopping marathons, new research from TENA, the global leader in incontinence care, reveals the surprising skincare habits and overlooked areas among women nationwide.

Surveying 1,000 American women, the study highlights which body parts receive the most attention during the Christmas period and which are quietly forgotten, despite increased exposure to dry air, harsh winds and long celebratory evenings. Many women are expanding routines to stay glowing during Christmas , with the most-treated areas: hands (68%), legs (67%), arms (62%), neck (60%) and feet (58%).

Yet several areas remain off the seasonal skincare checklist: only 27% care for back, 33% for ears, 36% for scalp and 38% for buttocks. The research also uncovers notable gaps in intimate and under-the-radar care: just 38% include intimate skincare, while more than one in five (21%) admit they never do. Underarm care sits at 45%, trailing behind feet despite viral social-media trends.

Unexpectedly, only 44% care for their breasts, while 50% prioritize knees, suggesting many women shift focus from aesthetic areas to zones linked to mobility and comfort during winter. Just 39% apply skincare across their entire body, and almost one in ten (9%) avoid any routine entirely during the season.

When asked which areas deserve more attention with age, hands (50%) top the list as winter dryness peaks, followed by feet (45%), legs (40%), arms (37%) and elbows (36%). The upper chest is the most forgotten zone, with only 2% identifying it as a priority despite winter UV exposure.

Generational differences reveal shifting holiday habits: Gen Z leads intimate care (50%) and scalp care (52%). Millennials prioritize legs (70%) and underarms (58%). Midlife women focus more on arms, elbows and feet, while women 55+ concentrate on hands (73%) and legs (72%).

Regional habits shape routines: women in the Northeast lead leg care (70%) and intimate routines (45%); the South prioritizes hands (69%) and shows the highest concern for breasts (24%); the Midwest reports the most women caring for their whole body (41%); the West sees higher intimate-area neglect (23%).

Hazel Villarreal, Marketing Director for TENA North America, says: "Despite more holistic holiday routines, women still overlook key areas, revealing the need for supportive skincare guidance during winter's demands."

