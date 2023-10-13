Every Second Is a First. The New Leica ZM 11

TEANECK, N.J., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover seamless transitions with the Leica ZM 11, an ode to a history of innovation and dedication to watchmaking. A celebration of timeless design and exquisite craftsmanship, the new Leica ZM 11 represents transformation, serving as a symbol of time itself through an interplay of light and shadow. The ZM 11 Leica watch reminds one to approach things from a different angle in order to discover something extraordinary.

Engineered by our partner Chronode, the Swiss movement developer, the automatic Leica Caliber LA-3001 stands out with the precision of -4/+6 seconds per day and an impressive 60 hours of run time. The ZM 11 is measured in five positions, always guaranteeing accuracy, and is adorned with 35 jewels. The attention to detail is evident in the meticulous sandblasting, brushing and polishing techniques, reminiscent of the movement finishes found on the Leica ZM 1 and ZM 2 watches. Encased in a 10 ATM water-resistant titanium or stainless steel 41 mm shell, this Caliber not only paves the way for future innovations in the ZM 11 Collection but also encapsulates the hallmark aesthetics of Leica design.

A single dial; infinite impressions. The watch face of the Leica ZM 11 is more than just a surface – it's the canvas, where light and shadow create depth. The dual-layered dial of the Launch Edition transforms from a sleek black to vibrant red, depending on the viewer's perspective. It is the first watch face of its kind to create the impression of a gradient that is accomplished through fine mechanical craftsmanship, instead of relying on printed visuals. The brushed indexes with polished edges have a luminous filling to ensure high-visibility in any lighting condition. The hands are diamond-cut, softly faceted, and feature a combination of deep brushed and sand-blasted surfaces that reflect beautifully as they catch the light.

Adapt to every occasion seamlessly with the Leica Easy Change system – a mechanism reminiscent of the lens release button on a Leica camera. Simply press the red dot and transform the appearance of the ZM 11, with the option of the elegant titanium and stainless steel, vulcanized rubber, or resilient fabric watch strap. Each band is designed with an emphasis on comfort, specifically created to complement the watch design and continue its linear aesthetics. The ZM 11 is incredible to wear and even more alluring to look at.

An embodiment of engineering excellence and unparalleled craftsmanship, the Leica ZM 11 represents over 150 years of Leica taking bold steps to create new perspectives within innovation and design. Every second is a first with the new Leica ZM 11 collection, transforming with every glance. The ZM 11 adds three unique timepieces to the Leica Watch Collection with the choice of three band options: The ZM 11 Titanium Launch Edition, limited to 250 watches, with a black and red dial; the ZM 11 Titanium Coffee Black with a warm-black dial; and the ZM 11 Steel Midnight Blue with a blue and black dial.

The Leica ZM 11 will be available from the end of November at select Leica stores worldwide; including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Portugal, UK, Netherlands, USA, Mexico, China, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates and Australia. The recommended retail price of the collection starts at $6,775 for the Leica ZM 11 Steel, with rubber or fabric band, to $8,150 for the Leica ZM 11 Titanium with full Titanium band.

