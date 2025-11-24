Leica Camera Celebrates the Holiday Season with Exclusive Offers Across M-System, SL3-S, and Cine 1 Collections

Experience exceptional craftsmanship and innovation with limited-time promotions on Leica's most iconic systems — from timeless rangefinders to next-generation imaging and home cinema

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, the iconic brand renowned for its precision engineering and enduring legacy in photography and imaging, is pleased to announce a series of exclusive offers for the 2025 Holiday Season. Customers can experience limited-time promotions across Leica's celebrated M-System, the innovative Leica SL3-S Kits, the award-winning Leica Cine 1 projectors, and high precision Leica Sport Optics.

Leica M-System Holiday Promotion:

This holiday season, celebrate the art of photography with exclusive offers on the legendary Leica M-System — a symbol of precision, craftsmanship, and creative freedom.

For more than 70 years, the Leica M has represented the purest form of photography. Designed and hand-assembled in Wetzlar, Germany, every M camera combines mechanical perfection with intuitive operation. Its iconic rangefinder system allows photographers to see beyond the frame, anticipate the decisive moment, and capture the world with unmatched authenticity. Compact, discreet, and built to last a lifetime, the M-System continues to inspire generations of visual storytellers.

From November 24 through December 1, 2025, customers can take advantage of the following exclusive offers:

Purchase any Leica M Analog Camera (Leica M6, Leica MP or Leica M-A) and any Leica M Lens and receive a complimentary Oberwerth Medium Bags and four rolls of Leica MONOPAN 50 film, offering customers a value of $839.00.

Purchase a Leica M Digital Camera (Leica M11-P, Leica M11-D, Leica M11 Monochrom or Leica M11) and receive a complimentary Oberwerth Medium Bags, a ProGrade V90 256GB SD Card, and ProGrade Card Reader offering customers a value of $1,040.00.

Whether rediscovering the tactile beauty of film or exploring the precision and performance of modern digital rangefinder photography, these offers provide the perfect opportunity to experience — or expand — the unmistakable Leica M legacy.

Leica SL3-S Centennial Promotion:

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first series-produced Leica camera, Leica Camera presents five exclusive Leica SL3-S Kits, each combining the newest member of the SL-System family with select high-performance Leica SL lenses. These limited-time kits offer savings up to $1,400 and provide an ideal entry point for creators exploring the full-frame mirrorless Leica experience.

The Leica SL3-S stands out as the fastest Leica ever built, featuring a 24 MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, hybrid autofocus with object, contrast, and phase detection, and 6K open-gate video for ultimate flexibility in both stills and motion. The camera also introduces Content Credentials technology, ensuring verified image authenticity. Precision-engineered and Made in Germany, the SL3-S embodies professional reliability, performance, and uncompromising quality.

Available kits pair the Leica SL3-S with Leica's renowned Vario and Summicron-SL lenses, designed to meet the highest standards in both photography and cinematography:

Leica SL3-S Vario Kit with Vario-Elmarit 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. & 70–200mm f/2.8 ASPH. | $10,995.00 USD

Leica SL3-S Vario Kit with Vario-Elmarit 24–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. | $7,995.00 USD

Leica SL3-S Prime Kit with Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH. | $7,395.00 USD

Leica SL3-S Prime Kit with Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. | $7,195.00 USD

Leica SL3-S Vario Kit with Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70mm f/2.8 ASPH. | $6,495.00 USD

Each kit delivers exceptional image quality, versatility, performance — providing photographers and filmmakers alike with a professional toolset to tell their stories with the unmistakable look and precision of the Leica SL-System.

Leica Cine 1 Holiday Promotion:

Bring the magic of cinema home this holiday season. When you purchase a Leica Cine 1 "100" or "120" projector, you'll receive a complimentary matching Leica "100" or "120" Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen.

The Leica Cine 1 projectors combine iconic design with advanced laser technology to deliver breathtaking 4K picture quality, color accuracy, and cinematic depth. With its sleek aluminum housing, automatic dust cover, and integrated Dolby Atmos® sound, the Cine 1 is an all-in-one entertainment centerpiece. When paired with the high-performance ALR screen, it transforms any space into a true home theater.

Leica Sport Optics Holiday Promotion

Witness and explore the world with handmade German optics. This holiday promotion from November 24th through December 3rd provides outdoor enthusiasts with the opportunity to purchase select Leica Sport Optics products — including Geovid Rangefinders, the Rangemaster CRF Pro, Trinovid HD, Ultravid and Noctivid Binoculars, AMPLUS Riflescopes, the Calonox Sight SE, and the RUSAN ARM52-52 Sight Adapter — at a special promotional price, with savings up to $1,650.00.

All Holiday Promotion offers are available for a limited time and while supplies last at Leica Stores, LeicaCameraUSA.com or contact your nearest authorized Leica retailer.

