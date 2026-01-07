Everyday Citizens Work To Prevent Terrorist Attacks In New Action Novel

Xulon Press presents an original work of historical Christian fiction.

GERRY, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author A. K. Coulter illustrates the struggle of transitioning from military to civilian life in her story, Windblown ($22.49, paperback, 9798868518829; $9.99, e-book, 9798868518836).

Cassie Wright wants to know about her father's death, but may uncover more than she bargained for. Her findings draw Cassie into contact with Marine SSG Jake Richards, who seeks to transition into civilian life through meaningful humanitarian work. Both will have to trust in their firm foundations to survive the chaos that ensues.

Windblown

"…[R]ecognizing a nearly universal desire to make a difference, I want to encourage readers to actively pursue practical ways that they can use their abilities to benefit others locally or around the world. You don't have to be a hero to make a difference," said Coulter.

A native of the Washington, D.C., suburbs, A. K. Coulter has lived her entire life among military veterans and government employees. She has taught writing, tutored, and worked with various non-profit organizations in formatting their written publications. She is a member of the ACFW, My Book Therapy, the Sinclairville Write Circle, and the Busti Writers Group. Her fiction has earned several awards, most notably, the Frasier Bronze and the ACFW Genesis awards.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Windblown is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press