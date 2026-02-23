Unique Devotional Combines Biblical Truths With Modern Media Encouraging Christians to See That God is Everywhere

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking devotional, a fascinating perspective with relatable content that will be appreciated by Christians of all ages.

MORRISTON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Chelsy Renee penned an extra special Christian devotional that uniquely presents a daily dose of Scripture in Faith in Focus: Devotions Through the Lens of Pop Culture ($17.49, paperback, 9798868529207; $5.99, e-book, 9798868529214).

Faith in Focus - Devotions through the Lens of Pop Culture

As a young Christian, Chelsy Renee, always wanted to hear God's voice. For a long time, she thought He would never speak to her and then one day, she started seeing Him everywhere she looked. Her devotional book takes her ability to view God in everything with a thought-provoking blend of biblical truths with modern media. By guiding readers to find God's truth in the everyday things like movies, shows, social media, or just moments that spark emotions makes faith accessible and relatable for believers of any age or walk. Each devotional is short, heartfelt, and sprinkled with a bit of pop culture that uniquely expresses God's Word. It's the ideal encouragement and inspiration for Christian believers, demonstrating the author's mission to remind others that they're never alone, and that God can meet them in the most unexpected places.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Chelsy Renee said, "Ever since I was little, I had this deep curiosity about God. I remember being about seven years old, flipping open my Bible at random and reading whatever verse my finger landed on. It felt like a little treasure hunt with Him. From there my faith only grew and I craved hearing God's voice. As my relationship grew closer, I started noticing God everywhere, in billboards, in stoplights, in TV shows. He just kept showing up in the everyday. When I would share these little moments, people would often tell me they wished they could experience God in the same way. That's what nudged me to start writing things down. I never set out to 'write a book,' I just wanted to capture those moments with Him. Before I knew it, the pages added up, and here we are."

Chelsy Renee is a passionate storyteller with a heart for helping others see God in the everyday. While pursuing her degree in Animal Science, she works while balancing leadership, academics, and her love for writing. From a young age, Chelsy Renee has loved weaving together Scripture, life experiences, and even pop culture to show how God's presence is everywhere. In addition to this book, she is also writing a gripping young adult novel that explores resilience, identity, and the wonders of nature. In addition to writing, Chelsy Renee has a deep love for animals and dreams of opening a wildlife sanctuary with a church at its heart, combining her passions for animals, faith, and education. When she's not working, studying, caring for her younger brother, or writing, she enjoys rescuing animals, serving her church, or diving into creative projects.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Faith in Focus: Devotions Through the Lens of Pop Culture is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press