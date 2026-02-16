God Doesn't Expect You To Live Out Your Calling By Yourself

Xulon Press presents a fictional story about a pastor and his faithful dog.

COCHISE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author David Boyer illustrates how God often sends His servants help in unexpected packages with High Desert Pastor: Pepper the Australian Shepherd ($24.49, paperback, 9798868528828; $8.99, e-book, 9798868528835).

High Desert Pastor - Pepper the Australian Shepherd Story

Jason Barrett is the widowed pastor of a small, rural church in the high desert of Arizona. Like any minister, he is human, and faces challenges as he is called to deal with all kinds of people in all kinds of situations. Thankfully, he is always accompanied by Pepper, his Australian Shepherd, who helps him and the people he serves face various trials.

"My Australian Shepherd Pepper's personality and unconditional love inspired me. I wanted to give a voice to what she was thinking. She is a dog, but always has a lot to say. She adds humor and uses her senses to help comfort people who have hurts they don't share," said Boyer.

David Boyer is an engineer and worship leader with a degree from Arizona State University. He was born in Tucson, Arizona and has lived much of his life in the high desert of southern Arizona. He is a father, grandfather, song writer, and avid dog lover.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. High Desert Pastor: Pepper the Australian Shepherd Story is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press