Everyday Marijuana Mistakes That Could Lead to Criminal Charges | Marijuana Defense Attorneys, Wichita

WICHITA, Kan., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With marijuana legalized for recreational use in many states across the U.S., it's easy to overlook the potential legal consequences tied to THC. After all, in many places you can buy THC-infused drinks, travel with products that look like everyday vapes, or legally use marijuana with a medical card.

With so many overlapping and often confusing laws surrounding marijuana, it's no surprise that everyday mistakes are leading people—many with no prior criminal history—to face serious criminal charges. Our marijuana defense attorneys in Wichita, Kansas, at the McConnell Law Firm are sharing the everyday marijuana mistakes we see most often, and why they matter under Kansas law.

Using a Vape

Vape pens are discreet and easy to carry, which is exactly why they lead to problems. Many people treat THC cartridges like nicotine vapes and don't think twice before tossing one into a pocket, purse, or car console. Because they don't look or smell like traditional marijuana, it's easy to forget what's inside. In Kansas, THC vapes can still lead to marijuana-related possession charges. "I forgot it was there" usually doesn't stop a case from being filed. A first offense can still involve criminal penalties, including fines, probation, and possible jail time, depending on the situation and prior history.

Traveling With THC

Traveling with THC is one of the most common mistakes people make, especially when flying. Many assume that if marijuana is legal where they purchased it or legal at their destination, it must be allowed while traveling. That assumption alone can land you in serious legal trouble. In actuality, airports operate under federal law, where marijuana remains illegal. TSA's guidance is clear that marijuana and many cannabis-infused products are not legal federally, and if discovered during screening, the situation may be referred to law enforcement. Even a gummy or vape left in a carry-on can turn a carefree trip into a legal nightmare.

Posting on Social Media

Social media posts may feel harmless, especially when they're shared casually with friends. Photos, videos, or jokes involving THC are common online and rarely feel risky in the moment, but they often have lasting consequences. Social media content can be saved, shared, or recovered and may be used as evidence in a criminal investigation. Posts resurface long after they were shared, complicating otherwise defensible cases. Even deleted content may still exist in screenshots or archives, and what felt like a joke can end up making a defense more difficult.

Sharing Medical Marijuana

Possessing a medical marijuana card may feel like a free pass, but the truth is, it's only intended for the cardholder. Sharing marijuana with a friend (even if no money is exchanged) can be charged as distribution, an offense that's significantly more serious than simple possession charges. If convicted, you could be facing felony-level penalties, including substantial fines and potential jail time.

Have You Been Accused?

Are you facing marijuana charges? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting an experienced marijuana defense attorney about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of our marijuana defense attorneys in Wichita? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

Contact Us

SOURCE McConnell Law Firm