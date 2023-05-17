Everything is Bigger in Texas: Too Good To Go Announces Statewide Expansion

The app launches today in Texas, supports local businesses, reduces food waste, saves money and helps the planet

The food waste solution app is available in Austin , Dallas , Houston , San Antonio

Consumers can save on food and grocery items by downloading the free app

Too Good To Go is available in 17 American cities and has saved more than 5 million meals from waste

DALLAS and FT. WORTH, Texas and HOUSTON and SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go , the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food, is now available across the state of Texas.

Approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food is wasted in the US each year. 15% of all habitable land on earth is used to produce the food we waste. This equates to the surface area of 14 states of Texas.

Since launching in the US, Too Good To Go has saved more than 5.5 million meals from more than 11,000 partners, resulting in $50.1M in savings for consumers to-date. The nature of food waste is unpredictable, partners on the Too Good To Go app pack their surplus food into Surprise Bags that are sold to the customer at ⅓ of the retail value. Partners select pickup windows that work best for their business and can provide or instruct customers to bring packaging to transport the food items.

Local favorites such as Eataly Dallas, Henderson & Kane General Store in Houston, and Pasha in San Antonio, have already signed on to the app. In their quest to reduce food waste and save money, consumers can now pick up Surprise Bags from their favorite local food businesses, from BBQ spots and Tex-Mex style restaurants to homemade kolache shops and gourmet grocery stores.

Expanding across the Lone Star state, adding Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, in addition to the partners already established in Austin, since launching there in 2021, there are now more than 450 partners across the state. With more partners added weekly, consumers are encouraged to check back often to see what new stores and categories have joined.

"We are excited to expand our app across Texas to partner with the dynamic food scene and culture," said Chris MacAulay, Too Good To Go US Country Director. "In partnership with the incredible local food businesses across Texas, we want to make reducing food waste accessible to all. Together, with the great restaurant community and residents in Texas, we know we will have an immediate impact."

The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android . To learn more about Too Good To Go as well as tips and tricks to reduce food waste follow on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.usa.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution. The app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, which would otherwise be thrown away. Each surprise bag rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go has saved more than 220 million meals from more than 140,000+ partners in 17 countries. Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labeling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviors. Visit toogoodtogo.com for more information and follow us on Instagram at: TooGoodToGo.usa.

