Too Good To Go And Whole Foods Market Join Forces in National Effort to Reduce Food Waste

Pioneering roll-out sets a new industry standard for sustainability and minimizes food waste in 450+ locations across the country

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Good To Go , the social impact company behind the world's largest marketplace app for surplus food, and Whole Foods Market , the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer, are thrilled to announce their nationwide initiative to save good food from going to waste. Starting today, customers will be able to purchase Surprise Bags of surplus food items from over 450 Whole Foods Market stores across the US through the Too Good To Go app.

This national grocery rollout sets a new standard for successful businesses working together to drive meaningful change in the retail industry and marks a significant step in both companies' ongoing commitment to reduce food waste. By leveraging their combined resources and expertise, Too Good To Go and Whole Foods Market are paving the way for more sustainable practices across the industry.

This groundbreaking initiative advances Whole Foods Market's commitment of cutting food waste in half by 2030. By offering surplus food items on the Too Good To Go marketplace, this collaboration positively impacts the environment and provides customers with access to high-quality fresh food. Customers will choose between Prepared Foods Surprise Bags, containing soups and ready-to-eat meals, priced at $9.99 for a $30 value, and Bakery Surprise Bags featuring breads, muffins, scones, and cookies, priced at $6.99 for a $21 value.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Too Good To Go community," said Caitlin Leibert, Vice President of Sustainability, Whole Foods Market. "As part of our purpose to nourish people and the planet, we continue to invest in new and innovative ways to keep unsold food out of our landfills and empower our customers to make environmentally conscious choices. We're proud of the work we've done– just last year we donated nearly 34 million pounds of food to food programs across the country– but are so excited to expand that work with the help of Too Good To Go."

With more than 100 million registered users across the world, the Too Good To Go marketplace is a powerful tool for businesses to connect with a hyper-engaged community committed to saving food from being wasted. The collaboration with Whole Foods Market simplifies surplus food management and is an expansion of Too Good To Go's vision of a planet with no food waste.

"We are excited to join forces with Whole Foods Market, a company known for its dedication to quality and one that shares our passion for sustainability," said Chris MacAulay, VP Operations North America, of Too Good To Go. "A significant milestone, this collaboration allows us to give millions of consumers across the country a simple way to join the fight against food waste."

This initiative is part of a broader collective effort by both companies to address global food waste. Whole Foods Market has long been a leader in sustainable practices, from its unmatched Quality Standards for ingredients and sourcing to recently celebrating 20 years as the first (and only) certified organic national grocer in the United States. The collaboration with Too Good To Go further amplifies these efforts by addressing food waste at the retail level. By working together, Whole Foods Market aims to save millions of meals annually, ensuring that more people can enjoy wholesome food while minimizing environmental impact.

Customers can start rescuing surplus food from Whole Foods Market by downloading the Too Good To Go app, available on both iOS and Android platforms. Together, Whole Foods Market and Too Good To Go are making strides toward a more sustainable food system and encouraging everyone to be part of the solution.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a certified B Corp social impact company that helps food distributors unlock value from surplus food and reduce food waste. Too Good To Go operates the world's largest marketplace for surplus food, with more than 100 million registered users and 160,000 active partners, across 18 countries in Europe and North America.

The company partners with some of the industry's biggest players across Grocery Retail, Bakery Cafe, Fast Casual, QSR, manufacturing and wholesale, including Carrefour, ALDI, Unilever, Starbucks, SPAR, Costa Coffee, and PAUL Group. With Surprise Bags, Too Good To Go Parcels, and Too Good To Go Platform, Too Good To Go provides a comprehensive range of surplus food management solutions for food distributors across four verticals.

For more information, visit https://www.toogoodtogo.com/en-us/press

About Whole Foods Market

Founded in 1980, Austin-based Whole Foods Market is the world's leading natural and organic foods retailer and the first certified organic national grocer in the United States. Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com.

