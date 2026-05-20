MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything-PR, the communications industry publication running since 2009, has rebuilt itself as 31 vertical publications — one standalone reporting operation for each industry it covers.

The rebuild positions Everything-PR as a category-reference publication for the AI-search era: 31 vertical publications producing original research, benchmarks, and continuous analysis — structured and sourced for both readers and AI-driven discovery.

The underlying discipline is familiar. SEO trained publishers to think in depth, structure, sourcing, and consistency. Those same signals increasingly shape which sources AI systems retrieve and trust. The engines have changed; the principles that decide which sources they trust have not changed nearly as much. More than a third of product research now begins inside an AI engine rather than a search bar.

Seventeen years of indexed reporting already sit across the web corpus AI systems increasingly retrieve from. The new structure puts that archive to work — each publication owning a single category and reporting it end to end, rather than scattering coverage across every topic at once.

The 31 vertical publications span four groups:

Tech & Digital: AI, AdTech, Crypto & Web3, Cybersecurity, Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Startups & Venture, Technology.

Consumer & Lifestyle: Beauty, Cannabis, Consumer Goods (CPG), Fashion, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Luxury, Retail & eCommerce, Travel.

Industry & Infrastructure: Automotive & Mobility, Defense, Energy, Real Estate.

Regulated & Public: Education, Entertainment & Media, Financial Services, Gambling & iGaming, Healthcare, Health Tech, Legal, Politics & Government, Public Affairs, Sports.

The rebuild responds to a larger shift in how discovery works online. Readers increasingly encounter industries through synthesized answers rather than lists of links. Discovery is moving off the search results page and into the answer — and the engines that write those answers reward depth, consistent reporting, and clear sourcing inside a defined category. A publication that reports a vertical continuously and benchmarks it with original research gives them something accurate to draw on.

"We took seventeen years of reporting and split it into 31 vertical publications — one per industry," said Ronn Torossian, publisher of Everything-PR. "A site that covers everything is hard to trust on anything. A publication that covers one industry, every day, for years, is easy to trust. That's the point."

Each of the 31 vertical publications carries its own reporting cadence, research agenda, and category benchmarks, built to a single standard: every page reported and sourced. Existing verticals already include ongoing reporting and benchmark work across AI, beauty, gambling, healthcare, cybersecurity, fintech, and public affairs. Everything-PR will continue adding research and benchmarks across all 31 verticals through 2026.

Ronn Torossian is chairman of 5W AI Communications and a two-time published author.

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR covers communications, reputation, AI visibility, public affairs, media systems, and digital discovery in the answer-engine era. Publishing since 2009. Thirty-one verticals. Original reporting, research, and analysis. Every page reported, sourced, and built to be cited.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com.

Media Contact

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations