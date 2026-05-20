A 60-query analysis shows three newsrooms carry the answer when AI researches Israel in English — while half the field, and most of the Jewish-world press, never surfaces.

MIAMI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everything-PR, the media property covering communications, reputation and AI visibility, has published Israeli & Jewish Media: The AI Visibility Study — a structured analysis of which English-language Israeli and Jewish news outlets get retrieved when an AI system researches Israel.

The study ran 60 English-language queries in ten rounds against a fixed basket of 24 outlets — Israeli national news, Israeli business and technology, and Jewish-world and diaspora media — spanning national news, defense, business, science, culture, policy and Jewish communal life. It measures the web-search retrieval layer that feeds AI answer engines including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Google AI Overviews.

The central finding: retrieval concentrates in three newsrooms. The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel tied at 16 of 60 queries each; CTech, the English edition of Calcalist, surfaced 10 times and led every business and technology query. Those three outlets accounted for 42 of 66 total retrievals.

The rest of the field is largely absent. Twelve of the 24 outlets never surfaced in a single query. Of 13 Jewish-world and diaspora outlets, nine never appeared at all — and none surfaced on the diaspora-defining topics the study tested directly, including campus antisemitism, community security, Birthright and the Jewish holidays. Across the full set, 27 of 60 queries returned no Israeli or Jewish outlet of any kind.

"When an AI engine answers a question about Israel, that answer is assembled from a very small number of sources," said Ronn Torossian, Publisher of Everything-PR. "Right now most of the Israeli and Jewish press is not inside it. That is not a media problem — it is a strategic one. The encouraging part is that it is fixable."

The study finds the gap is structural rather than editorial. Outlets surface when their archives are open and crawlable, their pages are entity-rich, and their coverage is structurally deep in a defined category — not on reputation alone. It closes with six recommended steps for newsrooms, from opening archives to adding structured data and measuring retrieval as an ongoing discipline.

Israeli & Jewish Media: The AI Visibility Study is available at https://everything-pr.com/israeli-jewish-media-the-ai-visibility-study. A companion edition measuring Hebrew-language Israeli media is in preparation and will be published by Everything-PR shortly.

About Everything-PR

Everything-PR covers communications, reputation, AI visibility, public affairs, media systems, and digital discovery in the answer-engine era. Publishing since 2009. Thirty verticals. Original reporting, research, and analysis. Every page reported, sourced, and built to be cited.

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About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations