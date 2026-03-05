New York Road Runners Names Learning Ally as Official Charity Partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon

New York Road Runners sets $100 million charity fundraising goal for 2026 race

2025 TCS New York City Marathon raised record-breaking $80 million for more than 600 official charity partners

NEW YORK , March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Road Runners (NYRR), the nonprofit that "runs" New York City, has named Learning Ally an Official Charity Partner of the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, taking place Sunday, Nov. 1. One of 60 adult and youth races the nonprofit produces each year, the TCS New York City Marathon is one of the most inclusive and accessible sporting events in the world, with more than 55,000 athletes running the same course on the same day—from the first to the final finisher.

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic five-borough course, first run in 1976. In honor of this milestone year, New York Road Runners is expanding its Official Charity Partner Program to include more than 670 charities—the most ever—among them Learning Ally, and has set a goal of raising more than $100 million.

Since its inception in 2006, the Official Charity Partner Program has raised nearly $700 million for more than 1,000 nonprofits around the world by providing guaranteed entries to the TCS New York City Marathon for athletes who fundraise on their behalf.

During the 2025 TCS New York City Marathon, more than 14,000 charity runners raised a record $80 million for more than 600 charities, causes, and missions—a 14 percent increase from 2024. The event once again made history, breaking the world record for the largest marathon ever for a second consecutive year with 59,226 finishers.

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering students with reading differences. Building on this historic partnership, Learning Ally is currently recruiting a team of dedicated athletes who are passionate about transforming dyslexia outcomes.

Runners who wish to join Learning Ally's team, while supporting the 1 in 5 students who read differently, can apply to join the team by completing Learning Ally's application.

Supporters looking to contribute to the mission or fuel individual peer-to-peer giving campaigns can visit the official team fundraising page.

"Returning to the streets of our founding city with a team of dedicated runners is a profound 'full circle' moment for us. Our story began in New York 77 years ago, and for many years, our NYC-based recording studio was powered by volunteers who created audiobooks to ensure students with reading differences had equal access to education. Racing to bridge the literacy gap in this iconic marathon is a meaningful reflection of our New York roots and our enduring commitment to educational equity," said Howard Bell III, CEO of Learning Ally.

"New York Road Runners is honored to welcome Learning Ally team to the 2026 TCS New York City Marathon as they raise vital funds for improved dyslexia outcomes," said Christine Burke, Chief Commercial Officer, New York Road Runners. "As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the five-borough course, this year's TCS New York City Marathon and our expanded Official Charity Partner Program underscore the extraordinary impact running can have in bringing people together and driving meaningful change".

The 2026 TCS New York City Marathon, the best day of the year, in the best city in the world, will take athletes on a 26.2-mile journey across all five boroughs. The largest marathon in the world, the event attracts more than 55,000 athletes and two million spectators.

One week before adult runners traverse the New York City streets, 2,500 youth ages 2 to 18 will kick off race week at the marathon's official youth race, the TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff, Sunday, October 25. The TCS New York City Marathon Kids Kickoff is one of more than 20 free youth events the nonprofit hosts throughout the year.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization dedicated to equipping educators and families with solutions to help students who read differently succeed. With a focus on improving outcomes for students with dyslexia and reading differences, Learning Ally provides a curated library of 75,000+ human-read titles and proven literacy programs that reach students across the country.

About the New York City Marathon Initially run in 1970 as four laps of Central Park with 55 finishers, the New York City Marathon left the park and was run through the five boroughs for the first time in 1976 to celebrate the U.S. Bicentennial and uplift the city. The landmark move set the standard for the modern marathon event. This year, New York Road Runners is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the five-borough New York City Marathon course, coinciding with the nonprofit's recent rebrand and launch of its new "Believe in Every Step" brand platform. Produced by the world's premier running organization, today the TCS New York City Marathon is consistently the largest marathon in the world, bringing together 55,000+ participants and more than two million spectators for the best day of the year, in the best city in the world.

About New York Road Runners (NYRR) A New York City-based nonprofit, New York Road Runners' vision is to build healthier lives and stronger communities through the transformative power of running – serving nearly a half a million New Yorkers annually through its races, free community events, youth running initiatives, and school-based programs across the five boroughs. During its nearly 70 years, New York Road Runners has grown from a local running club to the world's premier community running organization, producing more than 60 adult and youth races each year, including the TCS New York City Marathon. Held the first Sunday each November, the TCS New York City Marathon features more than 55,000 runners—from the world's best professional athletes to a vast range of runners across experience levels, ages, genders, abilities, and backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.nyrr.org .

