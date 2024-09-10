Evidium Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to Power its Referenced Healthcare AI Platform

OCI AI infrastructure provides the performance and scalability Evidium needs for its AI healthcare platform to help improve quality of care

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- Evidium, a healthcare AI startup that puts reliability, transparency, and safety first is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) AI infrastructure to support its mission of scaling medical knowledge and science and creating reliable AI. Evidium is training and developing a significant number of AI models, which underpin its AI platform, on OCI AI infrastructure.

Managing vast amounts of clinical, research, and insurance data while making use of the latest clinical and scientific evidence presents significant challenges for the healthcare industry. Although AI has great potential to address these challenges, the lack of transparency and absence of structured data creates barriers. Evidium has tackled these issues with its neurosymbolic AI approach, enabling customers to combine the strengths of deep learning and generative AI with the reasoning, control, and transparency provided by ontology, knowledge graphs, and symbolic AI. For example, Evidium's AI platform is used by health systems to help provide high-quality and cost-effective care. It also helps health plans to improve predictions about patient outcomes and offer more personalized guidance to its members.

"OCI enables Evidium to achieve the performance required to train and develop our models," said Carl Bate, founder and CEO, Evidium. "As we continue to grow, the scalability and cluster networking provided by OCI allows us to make our neurosymbolic AI technology accessible to healthcare organizations worldwide."

Evidium's neurosymbolic AI platform combines multiple generative and neural models trained on OCI's AI infrastructure. These models are designed to transform vast amounts of unstructured data from clinical charts, medical guidelines, and research papers into actionable structured data that enables powerful algorithms. By switching from an on-premises server cluster to OCI's AI infrastructure, Evidium reports that it has achieved better performance, reduced training times, increased the scale of its models, and accelerated data processing.

"Healthcare organizations face significant challenges in managing complex medical data, often resulting in inefficiencies in decision-making," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "With OCI AI infrastructure, Evidium has been able to speed up its processing cycles to refine its platform and leverage OCI's full-stack protection that is secure by design to build its safety-first healthcare AI platform."

Evidium reports that it, like many other AI startups and enterprises, is building and training models faster and more reliably with OCI's purpose-built AI capabilities. OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal GPU instances can power applications including natural language processing, computer vision, and recommendation systems. Oracle's dedicated engineering support team works with customers from planning to launch to help them achieve success.

