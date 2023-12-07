Evive Brands Acquires The Brothers that just do Gutters, Expanding Its Community of Service-Oriented Brands

News provided by

Evive Brands

07 Dec, 2023, 13:31 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a community of premier franchise brands, today announced the acquisition of The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leader in gutter installation and maintenance. This move expands Evive's portfolio, which includes Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons, collectively representing over 200 franchise locations across the U.S.

"The integration of The Brothers that just do Gutters into our family of brands represents a significant step in our strategy to offer comprehensive services for home and personal well-being," said Jason Weidder, Chief Growth Officer at Evive Brands. "This acquisition not only extends our reach into the home maintenance sector but also aligns with our mission to support and enhance the lives of our clients."

Founded in 1999, The Brothers that just do Gutters is recognized for its exceptional gutter installation and maintenance services, setting industry standards for quality and customer service.

"We are excited to become part of Evive Brands and to contribute to its vision of enhancing the quality of life for clients," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "Joining Evive provides us with new opportunities to expand and evolve, enabling us to reach and serve more homeowners."

In a notable leadership development, Ryan Parsons will assume the role of CEO at Evive Brands, leveraging his extensive experience to steer the company's growth in residential services.

This acquisition underscores Evive Brands' commitment to building a robust portfolio of service-oriented franchises, further establishing the company as a leader in providing essential services to enhance the lives of individuals and families.

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of brands focused on increasing the well-being of its clients and their families. Its portfolio includes premier franchise brands like Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons, with a collective presence of over 200 franchise locations across the United States. Evive is committed to providing support and services that help people live and thrive. For more information about Evive Brands, visit www.evivebrands.com.

About The Brothers that just do Gutters

The Brothers that just do Gutters is a full-service gutter company, known for its meticulous attention to detail and dedication to customer satisfaction. Established in 1999, the company has expanded its services to over 300 locations, offering comprehensive gutter solutions. For more information, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands

Also from this source

Evive Brands Celebrates All Three of Its Brands Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers of 2023

Evive Brands Celebrates All Three of Its Brands Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers of 2023

Evive Brands announced today that all three of its brands - Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care and Grasons - have been named to the Top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.