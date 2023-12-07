Evive Brands Acquires The Brothers that just do Gutters, Expanding Its Community of Service-Oriented Brands

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a community of premier franchise brands, today announced the acquisition of The Brothers that just do Gutters, a leader in gutter installation and maintenance. This move expands Evive's portfolio, which includes Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons, collectively representing over 200 franchise locations across the U.S.

"The integration of The Brothers that just do Gutters into our family of brands represents a significant step in our strategy to offer comprehensive services for home and personal well-being," said Jason Weidder, Chief Growth Officer at Evive Brands. "This acquisition not only extends our reach into the home maintenance sector but also aligns with our mission to support and enhance the lives of our clients."

Founded in 1999, The Brothers that just do Gutters is recognized for its exceptional gutter installation and maintenance services, setting industry standards for quality and customer service.

"We are excited to become part of Evive Brands and to contribute to its vision of enhancing the quality of life for clients," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "Joining Evive provides us with new opportunities to expand and evolve, enabling us to reach and serve more homeowners."

In a notable leadership development, Ryan Parsons will assume the role of CEO at Evive Brands, leveraging his extensive experience to steer the company's growth in residential services.

This acquisition underscores Evive Brands' commitment to building a robust portfolio of service-oriented franchises, further establishing the company as a leader in providing essential services to enhance the lives of individuals and families.

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of brands focused on increasing the well-being of its clients and their families. Its portfolio includes premier franchise brands like Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons, with a collective presence of over 200 franchise locations across the United States. Evive is committed to providing support and services that help people live and thrive. For more information about Evive Brands, visit www.evivebrands.com.

About The Brothers that just do Gutters

The Brothers that just do Gutters is a full-service gutter company, known for its meticulous attention to detail and dedication to customer satisfaction. Established in 1999, the company has expanded its services to over 300 locations, offering comprehensive gutter solutions. For more information, visit www.brothersgutters.com.

