Evive Brands Recognized Among FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC 500 for Outstanding Franchise Opportunities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a leading name in the health and home services sector, announced today that all four of its flagship brands have been named to FranServe's FRAN-TASTIC 500 list.

FranServe, the world's largest franchise consulting and expansion organization, unveiled the FRAN-TASTIC 500 list this April, showcasing brands that exemplify exceptional turnkey business models, operational support, and training. The list features companies that go above and beyond to help individuals realize their dreams of business ownership.

"Franchising helps people change their lives, and we see that every day," said Alesia Visconti, CEO and President of FranServe Inc. "So many people don't know that franchising is made up of small business owners — the business model truly celebrates entrepreneurs and business growth. Brands that make the 2024 "FranServe Fran-tastic Brands" list value people taking control of their future through business ownership. We are recognizing these fran-tastic brands for going the extra mile in supporting their franchisees and for adhering to responsible franchising!"

Evive's franchise brands—Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, and The Brothers that just do Gutters—have each contributed to the company's mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care and expert home services. Evive collectively represents over 600 franchise locations across the United States. "Being recognized by FranServe highlights our commitment to excellence and our focus on making a meaningful impact in the lives of our franchisees and the communities they serve," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands.

Executive Home Care offers premier in-home care, ensuring seniors receive top-tier services in the comfort of their own homes. Assisted Living Locators operates as a nationwide senior solutions agency, guiding families through the complexities of finding appropriate care for their loved ones. Grasons is renowned for its estate sales and business liquidation services, providing expert management and execution. The Brothers that just do Gutters offer comprehensive solutions for gutter installation and maintenance, setting industry standards for quality and innovation.

For more information about Evive Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.evivebrands.com. View this year's FRAN-TASTIC 500 at https://franserve.com/fran-tastic-brands/.

