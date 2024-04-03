Evive Brands Reports Strong Growth in Q1 with 25 New Franchise Agreements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a leading name in the health and home services sector, announced today a significant expansion in the first quarter of 2024, signing 25 new franchise agreements across its portfolio. The community of premier franchise brands includes Assisted Living Locators, Grasons, The Brothers that just do Gutters, and Executive Home Care, collectively representing over 600 franchise locations across the United States.

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's growth, stating, "Our robust expansion in the first quarter underscores the demand for our comprehensive services in the health and home sectors. We are excited to welcome our new franchise partners and are committed to supporting their success as they contribute to the well-being of their communities."

Assisted Living Locators, a leading senior care placement and referral service, added six new franchisees in diverse locations such as South Orange County, Chicagoland Southwest, Temecula, CA, Rochester, NY, Saginaw, MN, and Santa Ana, CA. Grasons, a respected estate sale and liquidation company, expanded with ten new franchisees in regions including James River, VA, Johns Creek, GA, Central Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, West Palm Beach, FL, Reno, NV, and Boulder, Arvada and Aurora, CO. The Brothers that just do Gutters, a full-service gutter company and recent addition to Evive Brands, welcomed nine new franchisees in areas like Asheville, NC, Sioux Falls, SD, Bethesda-Gaithersburg, MD, San Ramon, CA, Wichita, KS, Smithtown, NY, Tampa, FL, Boise, ID, and Lexington, KY. Executive Home Care, a leader in providing in-home care services, continues to maintain its strong presence in key regions.

Parsons added, "The recognition of The Brothers that just do Gutters in the Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Fastest Growing Franchise List is a testament to our brands' excellence and the promising opportunities ahead. Evive Brands is poised for continued growth, with plans for future acquisitions and partnerships to enhance our portfolio and make quality care and services readily available throughout the United States."

Evive Brands remains dedicated to its mission of enhancing the well-being of clients and their families through a comprehensive suite of services that cater to various aspects of home and health.

For more information about Evive Brands, visit www.evivebrands.com.

Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands