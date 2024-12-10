Evive Brands Celebrates All Four of Its Brands Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers of 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands announced today that all four of its brands - Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care, Grasons and The Brothers that just do Gutters - have been named to the Top 100 Game Changers in 2024 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. This remarkable achievement underlines the group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive impact in the franchising sector.

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, expressed his enthusiasm about this recognition: "To have all four of our brands named as Top 100 Game Changers is a proud moment for Evive. This achievement underscores the dedication of our franchisees, the passion of our corporate team, and our mission to positively impact lives through exceptional services and business opportunities."

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine / FranServe, emphasized the importance of the designation: "2024 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are thrilled to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

You can explore the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2024-game-changers/.

This recognition comes as Evive Brands continues to expand its influence and uphold its vision of delivering exceptional health and home services while empowering franchisees and benefiting communities nationwide. From senior care and estate services to gutter maintenance and home care, Evive Brands represents innovation and care in each sector.

For more information on Evive Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.evivebrands.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

