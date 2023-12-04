Evive Brands Celebrates All Three of Its Brands Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers of 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands announced today that all three of its brands - Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care and Grasons - have been named to the Top 100 Game Changers in 2023 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. This remarkable achievement underlines the group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive impact in the franchising sector.

Jason Wiedder, Chief Growth Officer of Evive Brands, expresses his delight at this significant recognition. "This is a monumental achievement for Evive Brands and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams across all three brands. Being recognized as Top 100 Game Changers for each brand reflects our commitment to setting new standards in our respective industries and driving growth and success within the franchising community," says Wiedder.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine / FranServe, emphasizes the significance of this recognition: "2023 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are thrilled to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

You can find the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2023-game-changers/.

This accolade comes at an exciting time for Evive Brands, as the company continues to expand its footprint and build its vision of delivering exceptional services, while making a positive impact on franchisees and the communities they serve. Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons each bring unique value and innovation to their respective sectors – from transforming the home care and senior living landscapes to redefining estate sale services.

