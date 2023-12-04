Evive Brands Celebrates All Three of Its Brands Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers of 2023

News provided by

Evive Brands

04 Dec, 2023, 09:15 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands announced today that all three of its brands - Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care and Grasons - have been named to the Top 100 Game Changers in 2023 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. This remarkable achievement underlines the group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive impact in the franchising sector.

Jason Wiedder, Chief Growth Officer of Evive Brands, expresses his delight at this significant recognition. "This is a monumental achievement for Evive Brands and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams across all three brands. Being recognized as Top 100 Game Changers for each brand reflects our commitment to setting new standards in our respective industries and driving growth and success within the franchising community," says Wiedder.

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine / FranServe, emphasizes the significance of this recognition: "2023 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are thrilled to recognize and showcase these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands that went above and beyond. Here's to #ChangingLives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

You can find the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2023-game-changers/.

This accolade comes at an exciting time for Evive Brands, as the company continues to expand its footprint  and build its vision of delivering exceptional services, while making a positive impact on franchisees and the communities they serve. Executive Home Care, Assisted Living Locators, and Grasons each bring unique value and innovation to their respective sectors – from transforming the home care and senior living landscapes to redefining estate sale services.

For more information on Evive Brands and its franchise opportunities, visit www.evivebrands.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.