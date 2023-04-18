Evive Brands Celebrates All Three of Its Brands Named to FranServe's SUPERHERO BRAND 500 List

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands is proud to announce that all three of its brands - Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care and Grasons - have been named to FranServe's SUPERHERO BRAND 500 list, a prestigious recognition of the top franchise brands in the industry.

The annual list, found at FranServe's SUPERHERO BRAND 500, honors 500 brands that excel in various criteria, including brand identity, turnkey models, operational support, superb training, industry leadership, scalability, quick launches, and clear marketing messages. Brands were nominated and selected based on their commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their dreams of business ownership through franchising.

Tim Hadley, CEO of Evive Brands, expressed his excitement about the recognition, stating, "We are incredibly honored to have not just one, but all three of our brands included in the SUPERHERO BRAND 500 list. This recognition validates our commitment to providing our franchisees with the tools, support, and opportunities they need to succeed in their entrepreneurial journey. I am extremely grateful to our team, franchisees, and partners for their unwavering dedication to excellence, which has made a significant impact on lives and communities across the nation."

Alesia Visconti, CEO and President of FranServe Inc., describes the essence of this recognition: "Franchising helps people change their lives and take control of their future. It's a community that celebrates the Life-Work Balance. A brand that makes our annual 'SUPERHERO BRAND 500' list shows that it values a fun and rewarding lifestyle and emphasizes people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising. It's a brand that deserves recognition for going the extra mile and for being, well, a superhero!"

This accolade comes at an exciting time for Evive Brands, as the company continues to expand its footprint and make a positive impact on franchisees and the communities they serve. Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care, and Grasons each offer unique franchise opportunities in the home care, senior living, and estate sale industries, respectively. The inclusion of these brands in the SUPERHERO BRAND 500 list demonstrates the company's commitment to driving success and empowering entrepreneurs across various sectors.

