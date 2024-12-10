Evive Brands Celebrates Milestone Achievement with 100 Franchise Territories Sold in 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, a trailblazer in the health and home services franchise sector, announces a significant milestone: the sale of its 100th franchise territory in 2024. This achievement highlights the company's robust growth trajectory and commitment to empowering entrepreneurs to bring meaningful services to their communities.

The 100th territory was sold to a Grasons franchisee in Seattle further extending Evive's reach and impact across the United States. Evive Brands includes leading franchises Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care, Grasons, and The Brothers that just do Gutters, now collectively representing over 700 franchise locations nationwide.

Reflecting on this milestone, Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, stated, "Reaching 100 franchise territories sold in a single year is a testament to the dedication of our franchise development team and the incredible entrepreneurs who have joined our family. This accomplishment underscores the demand for the essential services we provide and our franchisees' commitment to making a difference in their communities."

Since its inception, Evive Brands has focused on fostering strong relationships with its franchise partners, offering comprehensive training, ongoing support, and proven business models that empower them to thrive. Each franchisee plays a pivotal role in fulfilling Evive's mission to improve the well-being of clients and their families through high-quality services and compassionate care.

"This achievement is more than just a number," Parsons continued. "It represents lives impacted, communities served, and the collective effort of our entire network. As we look ahead, we remain committed to expanding our reach and delivering exceptional service to more families across the nation."

As Evive Brands celebrates this remarkable milestone, the company looks forward to continuing its legacy of growth and community impact. With a solid foundation and a vision for the future, Evive Brands is poised to build on its success and bring its transformative services to even more communities in the years to come.

For more information about Evive Brands and its family of franchises, visit www.evivebrands.com.

