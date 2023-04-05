Evive Brands Marks Q1 With Double-Digit Franchise Growth, Cross-Brand Expansion

Multi-Branded Service Organization Offers Services to Help People Live and Thrive

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands, LLC, a multi-branded service organization, ended Q1 with 12 new franchise agreements and cross-brand expansion across its premier franchise systems, including Executive Home Care, one of the nation's leading in-home care providers; Assisted Living Locators, a nationally acclaimed senior placement and referral agency; and Grasons Co., a respected estate sales and business liquidation service. The company is committed to providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation, helping people live and thrive, no matter what life throws their way.

"The rapid expansion of Evive Brands is a testament to the value of quality service and the strength of our community of brands," said Tim Hadley, CEO of Evive Brands. "We are dedicated to delivering resources that create a first-class experience for our clients and increase their well-being, as well as their families."

The 12 new franchise agreements include Executive Home Care franchisees In Kim in Parker, CO, and Patricio and Leisha Green in Delray Beach, FL; Grasons franchisees David Del Monaco in Scottsdale, AZ, and Victor Burke in St. Augustine, FL; Assisted Living Locators franchisees Henrietta Young in Fredericksburg, VA, Stephen and Leia Franklin in Delaware, Tee Sharma in North Tampa, FL, Mary Curtis Pizzano in Tampa, FL, Audie Eddy in Southwest Pittsburgh, PA, Danielle Neudecker in Dakota County, MN, and cross-brand agreements with Grasons Brand President Simone Kelly in Huntington Beach, CA; and Grasons Newport Beach franchisee Victor Burke in St. Augustine, FL.

"I am thrilled to embark on this new journey with the cross-brand purchase of the Assisted Living Locators franchise," said Simone Kelly, Grasons Brand President. "This expansion not only strengthens our service offerings but also fosters synergy between our existing Grasons and Assisted Living Locators brands. By combining our expertise in estate sales and business liquidation with senior placement and referral services, we can create a more comprehensive and seamless experience for our clients.

Hadley added, "Multi-unit, cross-brand franchising provides a unique opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of our clients and their families. Our franchise partners benefit from the planning and business development support, continuing education, access to exclusive software planning, and an elite sales and marketing approach."

For franchisees, building on an already successful relationship also saves time and helps them open units sooner. It can also mean discounts on cross-brand franchise fees.

Evive Brands is actively seeking franchise partners with a strong entrepreneurial spirit who have heart, empathy, and a passion for helping people. For more information about Evive Brands, please visit https://evivebrands.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810

