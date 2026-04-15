EVO Entertainment to Bring Dolby Vision+Atmos Across Its EVX Auditoriums

Integration would cover 17 screens across Texas, New Mexico and Florida

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories , a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced at CinemaCon that EVO Entertainment plans to equip its EVX Premium Large Format auditoriums with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The rollout will begin with a 17-screen deployment across eight cinema entertainment centers in Texas, New Mexico, and Florida – many of which are newly built facilities designed from the ground up to showcase next-generation presentation.

EVO Entertainment plans to equip its EVX Premium Large Format auditoriums with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

"Exhibitors like EVO Entertainment understand that superior picture and sound quality are more than technical specs, but what deepen audience connection to the films they love and keep them returning," said Jed Harmsen, VP and GM of Cinema & Group Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories. "When you combine Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you create something truly special: an experience audiences proactively seek out again and again."

"This partnership with Dolby represents an exciting step forward in how we think about the future of cinema," said Mitch Roberts, Founder & CEO of Elevate Entertainment Group. "Our new flagship EVO Entertainment venue in Clearwater will bring that vision to life — the first multiplex in the world powered entirely by Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and anchored by the largest cinema screen on earth spanning more than 130 feet. It's a bold expression of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the theatrical experience and delivering unforgettable, differentiated experiences for our guests."

Since their introduction, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos have revolutionized premium moviegoing around the world, empowering filmmakers to bring their creative visions to life and immersing audiences in the worlds and characters onscreen. Designed for both boutique theaters and nationwide chains, the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos solution gives exhibitors a flexible way to bring premium Dolby experiences to more moviegoers.

Over 860 theatrical features have released or are confirmed to be released in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, including 20 of the highest grossing movies worldwide in 2025.

ABOUT DOLBY

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is a world leader in immersive entertainment. From movies and TV, to music, sports, gaming, and beyond, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide across all their favorite devices. We partner with artists, storytellers, and the brands you love to transform entertainment and digital experiences through groundbreaking innovations like Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby OptiView.

ABOUT EVO

Austin-based Elevate Entertainment Group creates boundary-pushing entertainment destinations that connect people through the power of shared experiences. The Elevate Entertainment Group portfolio of brands includes EVO Cinemas, EVO Entertainment, and Elevate Rewards. The organization offers a broad slate of activities including movies, bowling, games, and private event hosting. Guests can enjoy refined food and beverages from their scratch kitchens and bars while immersing themselves in a variety of entertainment options for everyday fun.

Media Contact:

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

[email protected]

SOURCE Dolby Laboratories, Inc.