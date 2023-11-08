EVOL by Future x dompen Unveil Exquisite New Vape Collaboration Inspired By The Superstar

The Two-Time GRAMMY Winner's New Vape Exudes Style, Sophistication, and Quality.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOL by Future, the lifestyle brand by two-time GRAMMY award-winning artist Future, and Carma HoldCo, the leader in licensing for legends, are elevating the cannabis vape experience with the launch of their new premium vape made in collaboration with industry leader dompen.

The EVOL by Future x dompen vape is for the cannabis connoisseurs keen to experience the robust, terpene-rich, exquisite strains carefully crafted for this one-of-a-kind collaboration.

Each EVOL by Future x dompen vape features sophisticated, Future-inspired iconography, and each comes pre-filled with EVOL by Future's pesticide-free, solvent-free distillate, ready to enjoy right out of the package, in an easy-to-use, efficient disposable vape.

Products are now available across dispensaries in California and New Mexico, and are set to release in Ohio and Florida in the upcoming months.

"We're incredibly excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Future and dompen, bringing an unprecedented level of style, sophistication, and quality to the cannabis vape market," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo.

"Carma HoldCo licensees are legendary, and we view this partnership as a remarkable opportunity to contribute to an industry we're passionate about and enhance the experience of discerning cannabis clients who crave authenticity, purity, and uncompromised quality in their products. We are deeply proud of the EVOL by Future x dompen vape. It's not just a cannabis product—it's an experience showcasing the power of legendary collaborations," said Wilks.

"Our dedication has always been towards crafting the best quality products in the cannabis world. By uniting with the distinguished brands of EVOL by Future and Carma HoldCo, we've elevated that commitment," said Ben Catt, President of Gardenhouse Brands, the parent company of dompen. "The EVOL by Future x dompen vape is a reflection of meticulous attention to quality, purity, and the deep respect we have for the artist. This collaboration embodies the essence of what the future of cannabis can look like when legends come together."

About EVOL by Future
Two-time GRAMMY winner Future and Carma HoldCo, the leader in licensing for legends, present EVOL by Future. The lifestyle brand by the multi-platinum superstar and the brand house home to the nation's fastest-growing cannabis brands. Learn more at: www.evolbyfuture.com.

About dompen
Part of the Gardenhouse Brands family, dompen is revolutionizing cannabis consumption with best-in-class disposable vapes focused on simplicity and efficiency. The brand offers a straightforward vaping experience with no buttons, ready to use straight out of the box. Their vapes are an easy way to consume cannabis anywhere with ease. Learn more about dompen at: www.dompen.co

