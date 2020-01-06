Evolution Capital Partners Announces Latest Growth Investment with Dental Partnership Organization

Founded by Dr. D. Todd Russell, Empire provides dental practices with centralized administrative services, including human resources, to allow dentists and clinicians the opportunity to devote more time and attention to their practices.

"Partnering with Evolution will enable the next phase of our expansion plan," said Dr. Russell, chief executive and chief clinical officer of Empire. "We are excited about the opportunity to establish a small-scale, patient-focused dental partnership organization in Northeast Ohio, starting with our existing four practices through which we have validated our operational best practices."

Dr. Russell has owned and partnered with multiple dental practices, most recently selling to Merit Dental Group, a dental service organization.

"We are excited to partner with an accomplished business professional and dental practitioner as he leads a more patient-focused model that we believe will resonate with retiring dentists, patients and new associate dentists seeking to provide their community with excellent dental care," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner.

About Empire Dental Arts

Empire Dental Arts is a dental partnership organization providing the partner dentists clinic-level operational support as well as centralized back-office services, enabling clinicians to devote more attention to serving their patients. The company centralizes the administrative functions for their practices, including human resources, payroll & benefits, accounting, vendor management, insurance, accounts receivable and IT. www.empiredentalarts.com

About Evolution Capital Partners

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity fund that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies generating at least $500,000 of EBITDA. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamental methodology. As a team of investors, partners and employees, our primary passion and motivation is to inspire entrepreneurs and their small businesses to grow and thrive under any economic circumstances. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

SOURCE Evolution Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

