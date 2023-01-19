Evolution Equity Partners Appoints Taher Elgamal as General Partner

Elgamal joins Evolution as the firm expands team, capital base and access to best of breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunity

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners a leader in cybersecurity venture capital announced today that Taher Elgamal has joined the firm as a general partner. Taher joins the firm after serving as venture partner at Evolution since 2016 and after a decade at Salesforce where he was CTO, Security. He joins a team of twenty investment professionals with six general partners focused on investment in best of breed cybersecurity companies.

Taher Elgamal, General Partner at Evolution Equity Partners

"With well over $1 billion of assets under management, Evolution is expanding capital base, team and access to best of breed cybersecurity software companies amidst growing investment opportunity." said Richard Seewald, Founder and Managing Partner at Evolution Equity Partners. Seewald continued that "We are thrilled to continue our work with Taher Elgamal who has already had material impact on the development of our investment platform. Taher brings a unique background and set of experience that positions him well as a go to investor in this space. His uncanny ability to identify and work with groundbreaking cybersecurity entrepreneurs to build leaders in this mission critical category is of tremendous advantage to the firm."

Taher was elected in the National Association of Engineering in 2022, received the 2019 Marconi Prize and was the recipient of the RSA Conference 2009 Lifetime Achievement Award and he is recognized as the "father of SSL," the Internet security standard Secure Sockets Layer. Over his career, Taher has founded and led leading cybersecurity and technology companies including as chief scientist at Netscape Communications, Founder and CEO at Securify, now part of McAfee, member of the Board of Directors at RSA, CTO, Security at Salesforce, amongst other roles in the industry.

Taher Elgamal, General Partner at Evolution Equity Partners stated " I am excited to be joining this great team at Evolution Equity Partners and to continue the work of building companies and growing a portfolio of leading cybersecurity companies. This role gives me an unequaled opportunity to utilize years of experience to continue contributing to this vital industry. The cybersecurity segment is more important than ever before and I am thrilled to be working with the best in this industry. "

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City with offices in Palo Alto, London and Zurich, invests in fast-growing technology companies helping exceptional entrepreneurs develop market leading companies. The firm was founded by Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith and has a focus on cybersecurity and adjacent markets and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter.

