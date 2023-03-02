Evolution Equity Partners Sells 100% of its Shares in Copenhagen based Cybersecurity Company Logpoint

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Equity Partners, today announced the sale of 100% of its shares in Copenhagen based Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platform Logpoint. The deal is expected to close in Q2 2023 subject to regulatory approvals.

Evolution led a Series A Round in Logpoint in 2015 and became the largest shareholder in the company. Thereafter Logpoint was named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SIEM and was recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for SIEM. During the term of Evolution's hold, Logpoint acquired UEBA, SOAR, and SAP security technologies completing a suite of products while expanding to 11 locations across Europe, the US, and Asia.

M&A activity in cybersecurity continues to be higher than any other software sector with consolidation expected to continue in 2023 and the number of acquisitions and investments to remain in line with a five-year historical average. Evolution's sale of Logpoint to a European based private equity fund is demonstrative of the expanding base of acquirors in the cybersecurity category and consistency of Evolution's activity in the M&A markets generating attractive returns across the economic cycle.

About Evolution Equity Partners

Evolution Equity Partners, based in New York City, Palo Alto, London and Zurich, partners with rapidly growing cybersecurity software companies that safeguard our digital world. The firm was founded by investor and technology entrepreneurs Richard Seewald and Dennis Smith, who manage and lead the firm, and its partners have been involved as founders, investors and as senior operating executives in leading software companies around the world. Evolution has invested in over fifty cybersecurity companies building a growing portfolio of market leading companies. Learn more at www.evolutionequity.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE Evolution Equity Partners