Evolution Space Participates in First Commercial Launch from U.S. Territorial Waters

News provided by

Evolution Space

23 May, 2023, 06:55 ET

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Space, a Mojave, Calif-based solid propulsion and launch provider, announced today their involvement as the propulsion provider for the first ever commercial rocket launch from U.S. territorial waters, conducted by The Spaceport Company. The offshore launch was completed on May 22nd, 2023, in the Gulf of Mexico and within the U.S. National Airspace System (NAS).

A mere month after Evolution Space completed their own historic first space mission, Gold Chain Cowboy, the successful offshore launch serves as the prototype validation for The Spaceport Company's proprietary mobile floating spaceport. All the procedures necessary to conduct an offshore orbital-class launch were successfully tested and multiple sub-scale test rockets were launched in one day from the mobile floating spaceport. By operating within U.S. territorial waters, the offshore mobile spaceport model is well positioned to offer a higher launch capacity with less public risk and fewer environmental impacts than comparative land-based launch sites.

"The success of this launch demonstrates The Spaceport Company's ability to rapidly develop and deploy a solution to alleviate today's congested spaceport market." said Tom Marotta, CEO and Founder of The Spaceport Company. "We're thankful for the partnerships that made this demonstration happen, and we've got great plans for what comes next."

The Spaceport Company's vision to create new a model for spaceports aligns perfectly with Evolution Space's pursuit of being a catalyst for aerospace innovation and technology development. The mission also serves to demonstrate the growing agility and collaboration between new space industry leaders, as seen in this launch with The Spaceport Company, their regulatory and marine partnerships, Evolution Space as the propulsion provider and airframes developed by an independent third-party contractor.

"We're proud and grateful to be involved in what The Spaceport Company is doing." said Steve Heller, CEO and Founder of Evolution Space. "Making this type of new space innovation and technology testing possible is a core part of our mission at Evolution Space."

ABOUT EVOLUTION SPACE 
Evolution Space, based in Mojave, Calif., is a provider of rapidly-responsive and deployable, containerized launch solutions for the next generation of nanosats and defense. The company specializes in tailored solid propulsion solutions and suborbital loft vehicles. For more information please visit www.evolutionspace.com.

SOURCE Evolution Space

SOURCE Evolution Space

Also from this source

EVOLUTION SPACE PASSES KÁRMÁN LINE AND COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL FIRST SPACE MISSION

EVOLUTION SPACE TARGETS APRIL LAUNCH DATE FOR FIRST SPACE MISSION

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.