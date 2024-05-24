evolv Announces Partnership and Revolutionary AI Solution at Snowflake's Data Cloud Summit 2024

This cutting-edge accelerator, designed to streamline underwriting processes, will be unveiled in depth during their Theater Speaking session titled "Don't Be an AI Anti-Hero: Redefining Underwriting with AI & Automation." Scheduled for Monday, June 3 at 3:00 PM, the session promises to offer valuable insights into how AI is redefining efficiency in loan processing and underwriting.

"We're excited to showcase our generative AI capabilities at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024," said Eric Neef, CEO of evolv. "Our offering represents a significant step forward in automating and improving the accuracy and efficiency of financial document processing. We believe this will be a game-changer for the financial services industry."

The session addresses the current challenges in loan processing, showcasing how Snowflake's robust data handling complements evolv's AI-driven solution to push forward the digital transformation in financial services. By highlighting workflow optimization, claims and underwriting digital assistance, and operational efficiency improvements, evolv aims to showcase the transformative potential of AI in critical industry verticals.

evolv's session will offer a deep dive into how their solution utilizes the Snowflake Data Cloud for ingesting complex visual data and orchestrating sophisticated workflow automation. With a focus on achieving operational excellence and maximizing cost efficiency, evolv is positioned as a uniquely innovative partner across sectors such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & CPG, and Oil/Gas.

Attendees of Snowflake Data Cloud Summit are invited to join the evolv team for this exclusive opportunity to explore the future of AI-driven financial services and discover how intelligent automation can lead to more effective, efficient decision-making processes.

For additional information on evolv Consulting and to RSVP for the "Don't Be an AI Anti-Hero: Swift Loan Processing Solution" session, please visit www.evolvconsulting.com.

About evolv Consulting

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, evolv Consulting is at the forefront of data and AI-led business solutions, offering innovative strategies, and fresh perspectives to overcome contemporary management and technology challenges. As an Elite partner with Snowflake, evolv leverages the power of the Data Cloud to transform businesses through data-driven insights and AI capabilities. To learn more about our services and vision, visit our website at www.evolvconsulting.com.

