Interlock Equity Makes a Strategic Investment in evolv Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlock Equity (Interlock), a Los Angeles-based growth-oriented private equity firm, is excited to announce its strategic growth investment in evolv Consulting (evolv), a leading, data-driven digital and business consulting firm. This investment is poised to rapidly and effectively reinforce evolv's market presence, extend solutions offerings, deepen evolv's industry expertise, and broaden its geographic footprint.

evolv serves enterprise clients by bringing a fresh perspective to navigating the shift to a data-driven business and technology landscape. The company specializes in a comprehensive suite of services, including business strategy, data & analytics, and digital transformation.

Under the leadership of co-founders, Eric Neef and Mike Bogda, the company is differentiated as an Elite Services Partner in the Snowflake ecosystem, one of 29 in the US and one of 43 globally. The investment from Interlock is anticipated to bring a blend of expertise and resources, further solidifying evolv's position as a leader in consulting solutions.

"This strategic investment from Interlock represents a significant milestone for evolv. The cultural and philosophical alignment between our firms was clear from the beginning. This partnership will enable an accelerated growth trajectory, while allowing evolv the ability to enhance an already amazing culture as the business scales," said Eric Neef, CEO of evolv.

Rob Zielinski, Managing Partner at Interlock Equity, conveyed his enthusiasm for the partnership stating, "Our investment in evolv reflects our confidence in the company's exceptional client delivery and strong momentum in the data and analytics market. Our collaborative efforts will continue the expansion of services, entry into new markets, and introduce strategic acquisitions—all while reinforcing their commitment to being a relationship-first organization."

evolv remains steadfast in its dedication to providing exceptional services to clients and will continue to be led by the existing leadership team. With continued investment in their Snowflake partnership, evolv will capitalize on the company's industry expertise within key verticals, including healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing. The team is committed to continuous innovation and serving as a trusted advisor to enterprises by driving tangible impact via data-driven solutions.

"It was an absolute pleasure to advise Eric, Mike, Greg and the evolv management team throughout the process, that ultimately led to the team selecting a great partner in Interlock Equity. We are excited about the partnership and opportunities for growth," added Greg Fincke, Managing Director and Co-head of Americas at Equiteq.

Equiteq acted the exclusive financial advisor to evolv Consulting, and Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel.

In connection with the transaction, Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to Interlock Equity.

About evolv Consulting

evolv Consulting is a team of cloud-native, business problem solvers who bring a fresh perspective to help clients overcome management and technology challenges. To learn more, visit www.evolvconsulting.com.

About Interlock Equity

Interlock Equity is a private equity firm focused on partnering with leadership teams of knowledge-based businesses. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Interlock invests in North America-based companies in the lower middle market. The firm is focused exclusively on partnering with founders of people-based businesses providing mission-critical B2B and healthcare services. For more information visit, www.interlockequity.com.

