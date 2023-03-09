evolv Consulting Opens Houston Office to Support Growth

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- evolv Consulting today announces a newly established office in Houston, TX to anchor the firm's recent expansion into the Southeast Texas marketplace, and better serve existing and future clients in the region. This comes after the firm was recently recognized on Inc. Magazine's list of the Southwest Region's Fastest Growing Companies. The new office is an important milestone for evolv in their mission to be the consulting firm of choice because of their authentic focus on relationships.

evolv Consulting, headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a firm specializing in bringing innovative technology solutions, expertise, and fresh perspectives to their clients' emerging and traditional business challenges. "This expansion represents an exciting new chapter for our firm," said Eric Neef, CEO of evolv Consulting. "Since our inception in 2018, we have seen consistent growth in our team size and our client base. This new office provides a solid foundation for our expanding team, enabling them to serve clients more effectively, and make a greater impact in the greater Houston community."

evolv plans to kick off its Houston market activity by Data for Breakfast as a Premier tier partner with Snowflake , the Data Cloud Company, on Thursday, March 30th at 8:00 AM CST. As a global event series, Data for Breakfast is a morning event for data-driven professionals to learn about Snowflake's Data Cloud, a global network where you can mobilize your data in a multitude of ways with near-unlimited scale, concurrency, and performance. This event will feature local customers, partners, and Snowflake speakers.

"We're excited to have evolv's Snowflake expertise in the Houston market to help customers leverage the full potential of the Data Cloud," said Katie Ecklund, Sr Director of Partnerships – Americas at Snowflake. "As a Snowflake partner, evolv will be able to build scalable, optimized pipelines and workflows, bringing the processing to the data and accelerating workloads for our customers."

evolv's Houston office contact information is: 401 N Franklin Street, Suite 2400-118, Houston, TX 77201, Jimmy Cordy, Managing Director

Data for Breakfast will be held at the Westin Houston, Memorial City, 945 Gessner Rd, Houston, TX 77024. [ Register here. ]

