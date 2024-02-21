Evolved By Nature Announces Distribution Agreement with Barentz

News provided by

Evolved By Nature

21 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable biotechnology company Evolved by Nature has partnered with leading life science company Barentz to distribute the first ingredient from their platform of natural, bioactive peptides to be made available to the personal care and beauty markets. Distribution will be throughout the US and Canada.

The first ingredient in Evolved By Nature's pipeline to be commercially available is Activated Silk™ 33B-alpha, a skin barrier boosting bioactive that is designed to advance the appearance of healthy skin while replacing petrochemical and synthetic skincare ingredients. By supporting the skin's natural production of claudin, a protein that binds a healthy skin barrier together, Activated Silk™ 33B-alpha has been clinically proven to result in healthier, younger looking skin, increased hydration and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines, redness, irritation, and other signs of a compromised skin barrier – even with symptoms associated with eczema prone skin. The proprietary ingredient is also innovated to work in formulas where other barrier ingredients such as ceramides and petrolatum can't be incorporated, including water-based low viscosity, high sheer and even soap-based products.

With robust data sets to support the ingredient, Activated Silk™ 33B represents an exciting union of science-backed biotechnology and the natural, sustainable ingredient innovation that is central in creating cleaner skincare and personal care formulas. Activated Silk™ peptides are natural, biodegradable, renewably resourced from upcycled silk protein, made with good work practices and supportive of 8 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"At Evolved By Nature, we understand that biotechnology is very exciting to the skincare, personal care and cosmetics industries – but that it's also looked at with some hesitation. Biotech often engineers natural look-alike ingredients, which don't meet consumer demand for truly effective and sustainable ingredients. The innovations themselves are also often many years away from market scale. We're proud to have developed a platform of natural ingredients using biotechnology to harvest the power of nature rather than attempting to mimic it in biosynthetic ways. As such, our ingredients are designed to meet the performance and sustainability demands of consumers, and we're thrilled to be bringing them to market at scale with Barentz – a partner known for being at the forefront of innovation," says Greg Altman, CEO of Evolved by Nature.

"Our team of scientists and executives are meticulously researching gaps in the market with consumer demand, and Evolved by Nature's Activated Silk 33B-alpha fills a white space, especially in the beauty and personal care market," says Walter Marsh, President of Barentz CARE.

About Evolved By Nature: Founded in 2013 in Boston, MA, Evolved By Nature is a biotechnology company that creates sustainable, renewably sourced molecules that make barriers better. Whether that barrier is human skin, apparel, or almost anything with a surface, Activated Silk™ biotechnology leverages natural silk peptides to protect and enhance those barriers, while being healthier for people and the planet than the existing petrochemical and synthetic solutions. Evolved By Nature is unlocking applications for Activated Silk™ biotechnology within personal care, aesthetic medicine, therapeutics, fashion supply chains and more, with limitless possibilities. www.evolvedbynature.com

About Barentz
Barentz is a leading global life science and specialty performance ingredients distributor. The company sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide and its ingredient experts provide value-added technical support which includes pre-mixing, blending, ingredient formulation and ingredient testing from its state-of-the-art, customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 70 countries with a strong presence in Europe and North America and a rapidly growing network in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. With a turnover of circa €2.5 billion, the company employs around 2,500 people worldwide and serves over 25,000 customers. For more information, visit: www.barentz.com

SOURCE Evolved By Nature

