Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market size to grow by USD 302.5 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growing awareness about and funding for Ewing's sarcoma - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ewing's sarcoma treatment market size is forecast to increase by USD 302.5 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing awareness about and funding for Ewing's sarcoma, regulatory incentives, and financial assistance programs and reimbursements schemes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global ewing's sarcoma treatment market Vendor Analysis:

The global Ewing's sarcoma treatment market is currently a moderately fragmented market with chemotherapy drugs and a limited number of approved targeted therapies. Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cellectar Biosciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Vendor Offerings -

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers Ewing's sarcoma treatment solution namely Cyclophosphamide.

Baxter International Inc. - The company offers Ewing's sarcoma treatment solution namely IFEX.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - The company offers Ewing's sarcoma treatment solution namely Etopophos.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Market Segmentation:

The report extensively covers Ewing's sarcoma treatment market segmentations by type (combination therapy and monotherapy) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the combination therapy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Presently, as per therapy rules, chemotherapy is utilized as the first-line therapy, trailed by a medical procedure or radiation treatment, to treat Ewing's sarcoma. The significance of mix chemotherapy in the therapy of restricted Ewing's sarcoma is high. Patients with these growths, who don't display disease spread in bone marrow biopsy tests, are supposed to have areas of malignant growth spread that are excessively little for distinguishing proof in symptomatic tests. Therefore, these small metastases would eventually grow into larger tumors if these patients did not receive chemotherapy. Combination chemotherapy, followed by radiation therapy or surgery, is chosen for metastatic tumors. During the forecast period, the market growth will be boosted by this growing demand for combination therapy.

Market Dynamics:

Key DRIVERS:

The growing awareness about and funding for Ewing's sarcoma is one of the major drivers supporting the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market growth.

Patients with Ewing's sarcoma are supported and educated by numerous independent sarcoma organizations, including CureResearch and the Sarcoma Foundation of America.

These campaigns emphasized raising funds for sarcoma research and awareness. It is still regarded as a neglected form of cancer. Because of this lack of awareness, efforts to encourage research and drug development are more difficult.

As a result, the month of July is designated as Sarcoma Awareness Month, when a variety of organizations organize educational events to spread awareness among Ewing's sarcoma patients worldwide.

Similarly, the Allandale family's campaign and the Liddy Shriver Sarcoma Initiative are dedicated to raising funds for high-quality research and raising awareness of sarcoma, both of which aim to enhance the quality of life for people with the disease.

Hence, during the forecast period, such factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market.

Major Trends:

The strong pipeline is one of the major Ewing's sarcoma treatment market trends that is contributing to the market growth.

For instance, Peking University People's Hospital is currently carrying out one of the studies to evaluate a combination of vincristine, irinotecan, and temozolomide in patients with relapsed and metastatic Ewing's sarcoma.

Phase II clinical trials are currently underway for the study. In a similar vein, an investigation into the safety and efficacy of nivolumab and ipilimumab for the treatment of Ewing's sarcoma is being carried out by Assaf-Harofeh Medical Center in Israel .

. The high safety and efficacy profile of the drugs in development is anticipated to accelerate their approval during the forecast period. Consequently, during the forecast period, the robust pipeline for Ewing's sarcoma and anticipated new approvals will contribute to the market's expansion.

Key Challenges:

The lack of approved therapies for Ewing's sarcoma is one of the challenges hindering the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market growth.

There are currently no FDA-approved targeted therapies on the market. Ewing's sarcoma patients can only be treated with chemotherapeutics at this time.

Despite new treatments' improved efficacy and higher survival rates, chemotherapeutic side effects continue to be a major source of concern for patients.

Chemotherapy patients most frequently experience nausea and vomiting as side effects. Deferred intense chemotherapy-actuated sickness and regurgitating are challenging to oversee in patients.

The second most common side effect of chemotherapy is gastrointestinal side effects, which can be painful and fatal. These potentially fatal side effects may impede the expansion of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market, during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Ewing's sarcoma treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the Ewing's sarcoma treatment market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market vendors

The kaposi sarcoma market size has the potential to grow by USD 20.89 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.10%. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by treatment type (HAART, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy), geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and key vendors. The rising number of organ transplants will drive the global kaposi sarcoma market growth during the estimated period.

The sarcoma therapeutics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.18 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9%. The report extensively covers sarcoma therapeutics market segmentation by type (soft tissue sarcoma and osteosarcoma) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)). One of the factors driving the global sarcoma therapeutics market growth is the patient assistance programs due to the increasing cost of therapeutics for the treatment of various oncology indications.

Ewing's Sarcoma Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 302.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.51 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advenchen Laboratories LLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cellectar Biosciences Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

