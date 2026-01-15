EWTN Builds One Global Catholic News Brand: Catholic News Agency and ACI Group Become EWTN News

EWTN unveils EWTNNews.com, a free global news content hub

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN has officially launched a major global rebrand of its news services, bringing Catholic News Agency and its affiliated international news outlets under a single, unified identity: EWTN News. The transition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of EWTN's global news operations and reflects a renewed commitment to clarity, cohesion, and mission-driven journalism.

The new brand is accompanied by a new digital platform, EWTNNews.com. Initially launched in English, reflecting the U.S. roots of EWTN's global Catholic news service, the platform will soon expand with a Spanish-language edition and will continue integrating coverage in five additional languages to serve audiences worldwide.

For more than a decade, EWTN's news services have operated largely outside the EWTN brand, functioning as seven individual regional and language-based outlets under different names and brands known as the Catholic News Agency and the "Association of Catholic Information" or ACI Group. These services have reported from the United States; Peru; the Vatican; Kenya; Brazil; Germany; Italy and Iraq, faithfully serving Catholic audiences across the globe. Over time, the ACI branding and nomenclature will be replaced with EWTN News across all services.

"At a time when truth is often obscured or questioned, EWTN News stands as a clear and faithful voice for the Church," said Michael P. Warsaw, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EWTN. "This unification reflects both who we are and who we are called to be: one global news organization, rooted in the teachings of the Church and committed to serving the faithful with accuracy, integrity, and conviction."

The new website, EWTNNews.com, is now live, with traffic from catholicnewsagency.com being gradually redirected over the coming days. The transition will be completed by Jan. 24, the Feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists.

"This rebrand is not simply about a new name or a new website — it reflects a deeper alignment of mission, editorial vision, and operations," said Montse Alvarado, President of EWTN News. "By uniting our global news teams under the EWTN News brand and launching a new platform, we are enhancing how we create and deliver content, embracing evolving forms of storytelling, and answering the Holy Father's call to serve the truth with charity and courage."

The new EWTNNews.com includes features reflecting EWTN's ongoing technological transformation. A redesigned Watch section showcases a digital-first approach to news production and storytelling, developed over more than a year of collaboration. Updated design elements, including layout, color palette, and custom typography, underscore a growing commitment to the audience experience. New devotional features, such as daily readings, further integrate news consumption with prayer and catechesis.

"CNA has been preparing for this moment for several years," said Ken Oliver-Méndez, Editor-in-Chief of the English service of EWTN News. "Fully integrating our work under EWTN News signals a mature, unified newsroom — one that reports with clarity and conviction, grounded in truth rather than trend, and that embraces every appropriate technological advance to present journalism with beauty and with deep respect for the person encountering the words we write and the images and videos we create."

The transition from ACI branding to EWTN News will continue across all the network's international services in the months ahead. This launch represents a key step in EWTN Next, the network's broader initiative focused on innovation, technology, and mission-centered growth in Catholic media. It is also one of several product launches planned for 2026, including the EWTN+ streaming platform designed to deliver a more integrated and content-rich experience.

