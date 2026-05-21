EWTN Opens New Office in Stockholm to Serve Sweden and Northern Europe

IRONDALE, Ala., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network announced the opening of a new office in Stockholm, Sweden, expanding its service across Sweden to serve local as well as Scandinavian and Northern European audiences.

The new Stockholm office will support EWTN Sweden's growing digital presence at EWTN.se, to bring news from the Vatican and provide locally produced devotional and catechetical content created for Swedish-speaking audiences.

EWTN Sweden’s director Ulf Silfverling cuts the ribbon at the new Stockholm office, surrounded (L to R) by Iwo Bender, EWTN Global Services’ development director, Andreas Thonhauser, EWTN VP & Chief Global Officer, and Zuzanna Juruś of EWTN Sweden.

The Catholic Church in Sweden continues to grow, with approximately 130,000 registered Catholics nationwide, after historic periods of restrictions before religious freedom was gradually granted. As Catholic communities across Sweden and Northern Europe become increasingly international and digitally connected, EWTN seeks to serve them through faithful, locally produced content designed for today's online audiences.

"EWTN's mission has always been to bring the truth and beauty of the Catholic faith to people wherever they are," said Michael P. Warsaw, Chairman of the Board and CEO of EWTN. "The opening of our Stockholm office is an important step in serving a growing Catholic community in Sweden driven by immigration and conversions. For EWTN, the Catholic Church in Sweden represents a dynamic and expanding audience for faithful Catholic media and local-language evangelization."

The expansion also reflects Sweden's highly digital media environment. The Swedish Internet Foundation reports that 97% of Swedes use the internet and 93% are online daily in 2025.

"EWTN Sweden is built for the way people in Sweden live and consume media today," said Ulf Silfverling, Director of EWTN Sweden. "Through EWTN.se and our media channels, we want to provide faithful, accessible, and relevant Catholic content that speaks to Swedish audiences in their own language and context."

Sweden also has a deep Catholic history, stretching back to the early Christian mission of St. Ansgar and the medieval Catholic roots of Swedish culture. EWTN's Stockholm office will draw on that heritage while producing content for today's Catholics, to welcome and form converts, and engage spiritually curious viewers.

"This office represents more than a new location; it is a commitment to Scandinavia, Sweden and its growing community of faithful as EWTN continues to work on reaching every home and every heart," said Andreas Thonhauser, Chief Global Officer of EWTN. "By producing native Swedish content and collaborating more closely with Catholics in the region, EWTN can help deepen the faith and connect Northern Europe more fully with the life of the universal Church."

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network