EWTN to Premiere One-Hour News Special 'Pope Leo's Peru'

On-location reporting from the Peruvian town of Chiclayo and beyond explores the pastoral experience that shaped the Holy Father

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network will premiere a one-hour EWTN News special, "Pope Leo's Peru," offering an in-depth look at the years Pope Leo XIV served as a missionary in the South American country and the pastoral experiences that now guide him as pope.

As Pope Leo XIV's first anniversary approaches, the documentary highlights a pastor shaped by his life in Peru. Post this 'Pope Leo's Peru' is available May 1 at EWTN News YouTube.

Produced by EWTN News, the documentary takes viewers to northern Peru, where correspondent Jonathan Liedl reports from the communities Pope Leo XIV served: the rural outpost of Chulucanas, where the young priest had his first missionary experience; the bustling port city of Trujillo, where he grew as a pastor; and the Diocese of Chiclayo, where he reached out to the margins as the local bishop. Through on-location reporting, interviews, and local testimony, the program traces the impact of his ministry among parish communities and those on the margins and captures the reflections of those that knew him best in those years.

As Pope Leo XIV prepares to celebrate the first anniversary of his election to the papacy May 8, the documentary highlights a pastor, who, from parish life to outreach in underserved areas, was shaped by encounter, service, and closeness to the faithful. Voices from across the diocese reflect on the leadership and witness that marked his episcopal ministry and continue to resonate in his role as Pope.

"The word I heard over and over from Peruvians who had known Pope Leo is that he was 'un amigo' – a friend," said Jonathan Liedl, EWTN News correspondent and Managing Editor of the National Catholic Register. "From soup kitchen volunteers to cathedral rectors, former altar servers to fellow bishops, Pope Leo drew close and listened to everyone, leading others more deeply to Christ in the process." The documentary offers a vivid portrait of a local Church that helped form a global shepherd, providing context for Pope Leo XIV's priorities as he leads the universal Church today.

"As we near the one-year anniversary of Pope Leo XIV's election, this News special helps us reflect on the experiences that he brings into his papacy," said Montse Alvarado, President of EWTN News. "From his emphasis on the poor to his focus on healing divided communities, it's clear that the good work he began in Peru has carried over to how he now leads us all from Rome. Understanding the Holy Father's heart is the essence of this report."

"Pope Leo's Peru" will premiere on EWTN on May 1 at 8 pm ET and will be available on demand through EWTNNews.com and EWTN News YouTube. Watch the preview, here.

About EWTN and EWTN News

EWTN Global Catholic Network, founded in 1981 by Mother Angelica, is the largest religious media network in the world, available in over 160 countries and territories. EWTN's television, radio, and digital platforms provide Catholic programming and news coverage worldwide.

EWTN News is the global, multilingual news service of EWTN, delivering coverage of the Catholic Church across television, digital, and print platforms. With teams based in the United States, the Vatican, and around the world, EWTN News provides reporting in multiple languages and produces programs including "EWTN News Nightly," "EWTN News In Depth," "EWTN Pro-Life Weekly," "The World Over," and "Vaticano," and publishes the National Catholic Register and digital platforms serving a global audience.

About The National Catholic Register

Founded in 1927, the National Catholic Register is one of the most trusted sources of Catholic news and analysis in the United States. Approaching its 100th anniversary, the Register continues its long tradition of faithful, timely, and comprehensive coverage of the Church and issues affecting Catholics in public life.

Published biweekly in print and updated daily online, the Register delivers in-depth reporting, commentary, and features on the Vatican, the universal Church, and the intersection of faith and culture. As part of EWTN News, the Register benefits from a global network of correspondents and resources, extending its reach to audiences worldwide through its robust digital platform.

With a century-long legacy rooted in truth and fidelity to the Magisterium, the Register remains committed to informing, inspiring, and engaging Catholics across generations.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network