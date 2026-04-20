EWTN Spain Expands to 24/7 Programming, Broadens Distribution, Prepares for Papal Visit

IRONDALE, Ala., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network announced today its affiliate EWTN Spain has expanded its distribution of Catholic content, produced in Spain for Spanish audiences, to 24 hours a day, seven days a week on digital terrestrial television (DTT), making it accessible from any television without requiring a subscription to any platform.

The network's increased reach across Spain, along with its distinctive Catholic programming, sets the stage for EWTN's live coverage of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Spain June 6–12 — the first papal visit to the country in 15 years, since Pope Benedict XVI's visit in 2011.

EWTN Spain expands on Digital Terrestrial Television with 24/7 Catholic programming in advanced of Pope Leo XIV's Visit. Post this

From the first days of broadcasting, EWTN Spain president José Carlos González-Hurtado has expressed his hope that EWTN Spain would "change people's lives" and "reach every home in Spain."

"If faith is truly part of our lives, it cannot be confined to a single moment — it must be present in all of them. Expanding to 24/7 programming allows us to walk with people throughout their day, offering a constant point of encounter with Christ," González-Hurtado said. "It strengthens our ability to serve the Church in Spain and to partner more deeply with EWTN's global mission, especially as we prepare for comprehensive coverage of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Spain."

In 2020, EWTN Spain began broadcasting four hours of original programming daily on three television platforms: Movistar+ (channel 143), Vodafone (channel 212), and Orange (channel 92), reaching more than 7 million households, in addition to audiences who follow on the EWTN Spain YouTube channel and website. The expansion to DTT more than doubles the network's television reach, while its YouTube channel garners more than 45 million monthly views.

Since its founding, EWTN Spain has supplemented its original content with broadcasting adapted and translated from EWTN programming produced in the United States and Latin America. Now the content will be produced in Spain and designed specifically for Spanish audiences.

"At a time when Spain is grappling with profound questions surrounding the dignity of life and participation in the Church, EWTN is stepping forward in a larger way — accompanying those who are searching and offering the clarity and hope of the Gospel to every soul hungry for the truth," said EWTN Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael Warsaw, who was present April 20 in Madrid to announce the new EWTN Spain. "Launching on what would have been Mother Angelica's 103rd birthday is a powerful sign that this expansion in Spain builds on her enduring legacy and vision to proclaim the Gospel without compromise."

Mother Angelica founded EWTN, now the world's largest Catholic media organization, in 1980, relying entirely on Divine Providence — supported by donations, not on advertising income or affiliate fees — and that is how it continues to operate today.

EWTN Spain's expanded footprint aims to bring "more content, increased presence, and more life-affirming programming to all of Spain."

For more information, visit EWTN Spain.

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network