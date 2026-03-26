EWTN Remembers Mother Angelica, Witness to Providence, 10 Years After Her Death

VATICAN CITY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network is commemorating the memory of its foundress, Mother Angelica, on the 10th anniversary of her death with a Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in Rome on Friday, March 27.

Mother Angelica, a nun of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration, founded EWTN out of the monastery garage in Alabama in 1980. EWTN has since become the largest Catholic media network in the world, spanning television, radio, publishing, print, and digital platforms.

Remembering Mother Angelica 10 Years Later

EWTN's foundress died at age 92 on March 27, 2016 — Easter Sunday — after a lengthy struggle with the aftereffects of a stroke. The impact of her life continues through her unique Catholic media legacy that uses state-of-the-art platforms to deliver faithful Catholic content to people everywhere in any stage of life — from the daily Masses and devotions that reach the sick and homebound to original films that inspire young and old to timeless talk shows like "Mother Angelica Live Classics" that help viewers live the Gospel in everyday life.

To commemorate her life and legacy, a Mass for Mother Angelica will be celebrated at 11 a.m. ET on March 27 at the Altar of the Choir in St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

"Mother Angelica loved the beauty and grandeur of St. Peter's Basilica and wanted only the best for her beloved, Jesus Christ. It's fitting that we honor her memory and commitment to sharing truth, beauty, and goodness with the world at a place that points all people toward the transcendent. While we all still miss her every day, her deep love of Our Lord resonates in the walls of the studios in Irondale still, as much as her laugh on YouTube, social media, and the new EWTN platforms inspire new audiences that encounter her story and advice," EWTN Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael P. Warsaw said.

Born Rita Antoinette Rizzo in 1923, she entered a convent in Ohio and became Sister Mary Angelica of the Annunciation. After experiencing a remarkable healing, she acted on a promise to God to found a monastery of Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in the South and she established Our Lady of the Angels in Irondale, Alabama.

Mother Angelica's pioneering spirit, animated by her deep faith in God, led her to witness to God's providence — often in unusual ways. With the sale of fishing lures and roasted peanuts, she and the sisters supported their work. They established a broadcast studio in their garage, Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), which eventually became the first Catholic satellite television channel in the United States.

Forty-five years later, EWTN has 11 global TV channels with 24/7 broadcasting in multiple languages in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

"Mother Angelica was a joy and inspiration – a gift to the United States and the world over. I was blessed to meet her, interviewing her early in my journalistic career," said Kathryn Jean Lopez, religion editor for National Review. "I was blessed and honored to be at her funeral Mass at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Hanceville, Ala; the Eucharist was her reason for living – holding on for so long in reparation for her sins and the sins of the whole world."

EWTN is marking the anniversary of Mother Angelica's death with live broadcasts of commemorative Masses and devotions as well as the special program "Remembering Mother Angelica, 10 Years Later." Additionally, EWTN News Nightly has featured videos of key Catholic leaders about the life of Mother Angelica and her ongoing impact.

Special coverage on Friday, March 27, includes:

These programs are also available on EWTN's YouTube channel, EWTN+ streaming platform, and live and on demand on www.ewtn.com.

About EWTN:

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM and FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division; and EWTN News, its global, multilingual news service.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network