EWTN To Air Pope's Visit To Ireland For World Meeting Of Families

EWTN will also broadcast the Pope's meeting with Ireland's bishops and civil authorities, as well as his visit to Saint Mary's Pro-Cathedral.

Coverage from the Emerald Isle will be anchored in-studio by EWTN President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Keck and "Women of Grace" Host Johnnette Benkovic Williams, and on-the-ground by EWTN's own Father John Paul and EWTN Ireland's Tracy Harkin. (Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/channelfinder.)

In the days leading up to the Pope's visit, the WMOF will host an opening celebration and a three-day Pastoral Congress. Look for a special preview show at 5 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Aug. 21, which encores at 10 p.m. ET. Then, tune in at 9 a.m. ET, Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 22-24, for coverage of each day's keynote address, testimonies and the Mass – along with insightful commentary on all the events. (Encores at 10 p.m. ET.)

In addition, viewers will want to log onto EWTN's Facebook page for live coverage of each day's Mass at 11 a.m. ET, and to EWTN's special "World Meeting of Families" webpage, www.ewtn.com/wmof, for encore presentations of various events and more.

