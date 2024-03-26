EWTN To Broadcast Holy Week and Easter Devotions From Around the World

IRONDALE, Ala., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world moves into Holy Week and Easter, where Catholics and other Christians remember and celebrate the most important events in the history of the world, EWTN moves into high gear with Masses and other devotions from around the world! This year, we take you to places that are sure to touch your heart such as:

As Holy Week and Easter approach, EWTN moves into high gear with Masses and devotions from around the world. For the complete schedule in your time zone, please go to https://www.ewtn.com/tv/schedule, click on your area of the world, and then either “Week of 3/25” or “Week of 4/1.” To find all the ways to watch EWTN, go to www.ewtn.com/everywhere.

The Women's Prison in Rome , where the Pope will celebrate the Lord's Supper at 11 a.m. ET on Holy Thursday;

, where the Pope will celebrate the Lord's Supper at on Holy Thursday; Jerusalem , where the Franciscans of the Holy Land will lead viewers in a Holy Hour at the Garden of Gethsemane in the Basilica of the Agony at 3 p.m. ET on Good Friday; and

, where the Franciscans of the Holy Land will lead viewers in a at on Good Friday; and Birmingham, Alabama , where a special Mass known as the Anaphora of the Signing of the Chalice will be celebrated at St. Elias Maronite Church at 9:30 a.m. ET on Good Friday.

In addition to EWTN's beloved Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word, who will be celebrating Mass and other devotions from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel all week in Irondale, Ala., here are a few more highlights from our packed Holy Week and Easter schedules taking place at locations around the world. (All times Eastern):

From Rome with Pope Francis:

Holy Thursday: Chrism Mass live from Vatican City at 4:30 a.m. ET (2 hrs. 15 min.); Good Friday: Celebration of the Lord's Passion live from Vatican City at noon ET ; Way of the Cross from St. Peter's Basilica at 4:15 p.m. ET ; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass at 2:30 p.m. ET from Vatican City ; Easter Sunday : Mass at 4 a.m. ET from Vatican City , and Urbi et Orbi address from St. Peter's Square at 6 a.m. ET .

From the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.:

Holy Thursday: Choral Meditations on the Eucharist at 5:30 p.m. ET , followed by Mass of the Lord's Supper at 6 p.m. ET ; Good Friday: Choral Mediations on the Passion of Christ at 2:30 pm. ET , followed by Liturgy of the Lord's Passion at 3 p.m. ET ; Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m. ET ; Easter Sunday : Mass at Noon ET .

From Lourdes, France:

Good Friday: Stations of the Cross on the Esplanade of the Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes at 11 a.m. ET .

The staff at EWTN wishes everyone around the world a Happy, Holy, and Peaceful Holy Week and Easter Season.

