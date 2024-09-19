'Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope And Healing' Premieres on EWTN On Demand

Uncover the Untold Story Of This Inspiring Saint

IRONDALE, Ala., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you envision Saint Pio as a beloved yet stern figure, or if you're unaware of his connections to St. Francis of Assisi and the United States, don't miss EWTN's new film, "Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing." Premiering for free on EWTN's On Demand platform, www.ondemand.ewtn.com, starting September 23—his feast day and the 25th anniversary year of his beatification—this remarkable film sheds light on the life and legacy of this great saint. Co-produced by EWTN and the Saint Pio Foundation, the program will also be available on the Foundation's website, www.saintpiofoundation.org, before airing on EWTN television in English and Spanish.

"Padre Pio was not only a great storyteller but also enjoyed telling jokes." Post this Unlike the stern image normally associated with the humble priest now known as Saint Pio, those who knew him say he was a great storyteller who loved to tell a joke. In this May 5, 1956 photo at the Home for the Relief of Suffering, and in the new film, “Saint. Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing,” we see the saint’s joy during the dedication of this great hospital, so needed in this part of Italy. Watch this inspiring film for free and on demand at www.ewtn.com/ondemand.

Luciano Lamonarca, Founder and CEO of the Saint Pio Foundation in Tuckahoe, NY, expressed his excitement about the testimonials from notable individuals who share the profound impact of Padre Pio's teachings on their lives. "We have contributions from Executive Producer and Actor Joe Mantegna, who narrates the film; Actor Gary Sinise, who highlights Padre Pio's influence on U.S. veterans; Elia Stelluto, Padre Pio's personal photographer making his international media debut; Renzo Allegri, the journalist who last interviewed the saint; and several esteemed Church officials."

Writer/Director Daniela Gurrieri of Cristiana Video said she was honored to interview people who personally knew Padre Pio, which enriched the film's narrative. She noted that Photographer "Elia Stelluto revealed that 'Padre Pio was not only a great storyteller but also enjoyed telling jokes.'" This may be a surprising insight for many who may have never seen the saint smile in photographs. But she believes it showcases his humanity and ability to foster camaraderie among his fellow friars, despite the deep suffering he endured.

Gurrieri said she herself was changed by reading Saint Pio's letters to his spiritual fathers in which he revealed that he asked Jesus to remove the external sign of his stigmata, which bled profusely, but to leave the pain. "Such profound humility!" she remarked. "His willingness to offer himself as a victim, akin to Jesus, for the salvation of others is deeply moving."

Viewers will learn about the persecutions Padre Pio faced, the numerous spiritual gifts he received, the miracles attributed to him, and much more.

In celebration of the Saint Pio Foundation's 10th anniversary, Lamonarca announced the release of letters, photos, and songs to the community, along with a special edition of "Padre Pio in America," the book featured in the film. This exclusive edition will be available only through the Foundation.

If you believe you know all there is to know about St. Pio, you won't want to miss "Saint Pio of Pietrelcina: Man of Hope and Healing."

