EWTN's Holy Week Schedule

Mar 24, 2021, 12:16 ET
IRONDALE, Ala., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EWTN Global Catholic Network is here for you during and after the coronavirus pandemic with Masses and other devotions – especially as we prepare to enter the most important week of the year: Holy Week and Easter. The following is the schedule of Masses and a few important devotions.
Holy Thursday, April 1:
- Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper from Rome: Noon ET
- Choral Meditations and Solemn Mass of the Lord's Supper: 5 p.m. ET, live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Good Friday, April 2:
- The Last Days: 8 a.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET: The Chosen's Jonathan Roumie stars in the role of Jesus in this powerful dramatization that utilizes words from the Gospels and theatrical monologues by the actors to illuminate the Passion of Christ.
- The Seven Last Words: 1:30 p.m. ET: In this series of meditations with Fr. Raymond de Souza, we will go to Joseph, looking at his heavenly patronage as we meditate upon the seven times Jesus speaks from the Cross.
- Choral Meditations and Liturgy of the Lord's Passion: 2:30 p.m. ET, live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
- The Way of the Cross: 5 p.m. ET: With images from the Holy Land and reflections by Archbishop Georg Ganswein, the Private Secretary for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, meditate on the passion of Our Lord in this powerful devotion.
- Way of the Cross from Rome: 8 p.m. ET
- Celebration of the Lord's Passion from Rome: Noon ET (live) and Midnight ET
Holy Saturday, April 3:
- Way of the Cross from Rome: 5 a.m. ET
- Easter Vigil Mass from Rome: 3 p.m. ET
- Easter Vigil Mass: 8 p.m. ET, from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.
Easter Sunday, April 4:
- Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from Rome: 5 a.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET: Includes the Urbi Et Orbi Message and Blessing.
- Novena to the Divine Mercy in Time of Pandemic: Airs 9:30 a.m. ET Easter Sunday, and 9 a.m. ET in the eight days thereafter from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.
- Easter Sunday Mass: Noon ET, from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception. (90 min.)
- Louisville Chorus - In Exaltation: 11:30 p.m. ET
- Solemn Mass of Easter Sunday from Rome: 7 p.m. ET
Easter Monday, April 5:
- Urbi Et Orbi: Message and Blessing - Easter: 7 a.m. ET
SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network
