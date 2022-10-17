Ex-Google Infrastructure Executive and Industry Icon Mark Sokol Joins the FiberSense Board as a Director

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure sensing and monitoring company, Fiber Sense Limited ("FiberSense"), today announced the appointment of Mark Sokol as a Non-Executive Director. Sokol brings an extensive background in championing the development of new technology strategies and applying them to global markets. Sokol's leadership is a significant addition to the FiberSense Board as it continues to sign new customers to its DigitalAsset™ and DigitalAsset™️ Marine products.

Mark Sokol

Currently CTO of AtlasEdge, the leading European provider of edge based digital infrastructure services, Sokol has extensive experience leading technology teams, including as Senior Director of Infrastructure at Google where he was directly responsible for their global infrastructure rollout.

"Over the past few years, I've been tracking the progress that founder Mark Englund and the FiberSense Team have been making. Their proprietary sensing and monitoring tech is head and shoulders above their competitors, and they are now leading the market in forging new revenue streams from existing fiber optic assets. I am delighted to join the Board and support their ambitious growth plans," Mark Sokol said.

"I first crossed paths with FiberSense a few years ago and was struck by their vision to reimagine the inherent value in the ubiquitous fiber optic cables around us. The company is a true innovator in commercializing highly valuable sensing and monitoring services via machine learning technologies. Their vision very much aligns with the direction I see for rapidly growing critical infrastructure asset protection," Sokol added.

FiberSense Founder and CEO, Mark Englund, said "An international infrastructure leadership background like Mark's is highly sought after and it's a huge vote of confidence in our strategy and forward plans that he has agreed to come on board. The timing of this appointment couldn't be more opportune as we now move to our next phase of ramping up growth."

Fellow Co-Chair, Bevan Slattery, said "Mark brings new insights to our Board table not just related to his Google infrastructure deployment experience, but also from his recent focus and attention on European and African digital infrastructure markets. Our expansion already has footholds in places like the UK, France and South Africa and now with this new contribution, Mark will be an important part of our next steps forward in these regions."

FiberSense Founder and CEO, Mark Englund said "Mark has been a sounding board for some time and it's fantastic that he's now able to join our Board. His reputation and standing in the global infrastructure community is well known. He is amongst the very few to have navigated the rise of the global digital economy as it reshapes the demand for data centers and edge computing, in particular. "

About FiberSense

Fiber Sense Ltd ("FiberSense") was formed to dramatically improve everyone's experience in public spaces by adding a new level of real time and historical awareness of anonymised objects and events in public spaces. The team at FiberSense invented and patented a new class of sensor system over optical fiber cable infrastructure called Vibration Detection and Ranging (VID+R®). FiberSense technology sits at the intersection of optical fiber sensing, integrated photonics, machine learning and optical fiber telecoms networks. They bring these capabilities together in a digital platform that can be sampled at www.fibersense.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922215/mark_sokol.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1922214/FiberSense_logo.jpg

SOURCE FiberSense