Exacta Awarded Historic Horse Racing Patent On Using Multiple Past Events To Generate A Wagering Outcome

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has been awarded a patent on its techniques for using multiple events that occurred in the past to generate a wagering outcome. The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the patent to Exacta for its "System and Method of Wagering on a Plurality of Events" on May 4, 2021.

"We are very excited that the U.S. Patent Office has granted our patent on using a plurality of events to generate a wagering outcome," commented Exacta Systems CEO Jeremy Stein. "Our innovation opened up the possibilities to create fun, engaging, and competitive products for the historical horse racing industry. We are proud that our innovation encompasses the way historical horse racing systems currently operate. In the early days of HHR, a single race was used to generate outcomes. Though innovative, that approach dramatically limited gameplay and severely diminished HHR's potential to grow and compete in an expanding market. Exacta pioneered the system and method of using multiple past horse races to generate a wagering outcome, and we are gratified that our innovation has been protected by the U.S. Patent Office."

About Exacta

Exacta Systems is a leader in the Historical Horse Racing and central determinate technology markets. Its Exacta Connect product supports a "build once, deploy many" regulatory approved system that delivers engaging and entertaining games across different central determinate market segments. Exacta's best of breed HHR library, combined with its open system platform that accommodates third party-manufacturer content, ensures that HHR customers enjoy a second to none entertainment experience. For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

