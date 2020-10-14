Exacta Systems Hires Peter Phillips to Lead Virginia Office

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has hired Peter Phillips as its Director of Customer and Regulatory Relations for Virginia. Phillips, a disabled veteran with 25 years of service as a Naval Special Warfare Officer, recently ended his tenure at his alma mater Virginia Tech, where he served as a Deputy Commandant. Phillips will provide services to Exacta customers located in Virginia, and will serve as a liaison to the Virginia Horse Racing Commission and the Virginia Equine Association.

In addition, Exacta has opened and staffed an office in Henrico to better serve its customers and support the Commonwealth of Virginia. Exacta will continue to expand its footprint and hire more Virginia residents as the historic horse racing market continues to grow.

"We are excited to bring an individual with such extensive leadership abilities and dedication to service of country and the Commonwealth of Virginia," commented Exacta Systems President Jeremy Stein. "It is our great pleasure to be involved in historic horse racing in Virginia, and we look forward to helping continue the dramatic revitalization of Virginia's racing and breeding industries."

For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com.

