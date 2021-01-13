Exacta Systems names Jeremy Stein as Chief Executive Officer

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems announced today that it has named Jeremy Stein as Chief Executive Officer, taking over the CEO position from company founder Ray Reid.

Reid is stepping away from the company he founded in 2012 to enjoy semi-retirement while continuing to invest in new start-up businesses. He will retain an advisory Board position with Exacta. "It is with thankfulness and pride that I am stepping away from my day-to-day responsibilities at Exacta," commented Reid. "The daily operations of Exacta have always been conducted by the excellent team of people we have assembled. I am confident that Jeremy, in his role as Chief Executive Officer, will continue leading the Exacta team to new levels of accomplishment."

"I am honored to have the privilege to work with Ray over the years and am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead the company as its Chief Executive Officer," remarked Stein. "I am excited about the undeniable growth trajectory that Exacta is on, and will enjoy helping the company reach new heights of success in the coming years."

Stein has a 25-year history in gaming technology and manufacturing, having held key positions with several companies. He has served as Exacta's President since 2015.

